Shira Avidor's 'Temporary Spaces' At Mandell JCC

Shira Avidor was born in Boston and moved to Israel at age 3. She returned to Boston for grad school, then moved to West Hartford, where she lives with her family. But Avidor says she will move back to Israel someday.

This sense of not being in the place she thinks of as home informs Avidor's work. Her oil-on-panel pieces are on exhibit in the Chase Family Gallery at Mandell JCC in West Hartford.

"I'm not local. I'm here but it's a different country," Avidor says. The spaces she creates "are on the verge of coming or going somewhere, not rooted in a comfortable space."

Avidor began this theme with a series of paintings of cots — the ultimate temporary furniture — in sparse rooms, some with blankets propped up like tents. Vases of dead flowers, half-eaten cakes, interiors with only a vague sense of occupation, mirrors that reflect things but not faces, balloons and lampshades that fade into nothingness. This sense of non-occupation, Avidor says, is meant to symbolize the fragility of existence. "They're almost a memento mori," she said. "Remember your mortality."

A few intriguing pieces take these strange spaces, realistically rendered, and insert the surreal image of a clownishly dressed mystery man. "Realism is a language people recognize. I lock it into another world. I like not staying in the real," she says. "The viewer can create their own story."

TEMPORARY SPACES will be at Chase Family Gallery, Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave. in West Hartford, until Oct. 23. mandelljcc.org.