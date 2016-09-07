Sara Tyson's Abstract Illustrations At Kerri Gallery

Sara Tyson is an illustrator based in Toronto. The magazine articles she is hired to illustrate often have dry financial subject matter: royalty fraud, pooled retirement pension plans, asset transfers.

"That's my biggest challenge. I am sent something from an accounting magazine and I read my way through this complex article about things I don't know anything about and find a way to illustrate it," Tyson said.

It's noteworthy, then, that Tyson is able to take these subjects and turn them into artworks that grab the viewer with their individualistic visual sensibility. A person doesn't have to understand the concept, either, to be captivated by Tyson's stylized, abstracted flair for faces, animals, balance and composition.

An exhibit of about 40 of Tyson's works, both original acrylics and giclee prints, is up until Oct. 29 at Kerri Gallery in Willimantic.

To Ed.D. Or Not Courtesy Sara Tyson "To Ed.D. or Not" is one of the artworks by Sara Tyson at Kerri Gallery in Willimantic.

Tyson said she admires pre-Renaissance work such as medieval icons. "I love the fact that there was no real sense of realism and perspective. The figures are almost flattened out, always with very little expression, a sort of rigidity," she said. "That's what I've developed, human figures that become types rather than individuals. That allowed me to go from there to the use of symbolism."

One of her works, created to illustrate an article about the ethics of business managers, shows a Cubist-inspired Satan in a business suit, trapped inside an office building. The royalty fraud article was illustrated with a Pinocchio, his growing nose piercing a percentage symbol. To illustrate the heights a company can achieve, Tyson showed a variety of dog breeds trying to outdo each other in a competition.

One standout in the exhibit shows a mesh of hands holding flowers, snails, bugs and a bee. It illustrated an article about a centralized charitable donations hub.

SARA TYSON: ILLUSTRATION: STORYTELLING & SYMBOLISM will be at Kerri Art Studio & Gallery, 860 Main St. in Willimantic, until Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. kerriquirk.com.