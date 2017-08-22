CHS Exhibit Reflects Queen Victoria's Influence On Fashion

Queen Victoria had a huge impact on 19th-century fashion, but her two biggest contributions can be summed up in two words: black and white.

Before Victoria walked down the aisle in 1840 to marry her love, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, brides weren't in the habit of wearing white on their big day. They wore any color they wanted.

And before Victoria went into mourning for Albert, who died in 1861, widows didn't bury themselves in black clothes for long periods of time after their husbands died. The beginning of Victoria's mourning dovetailed with the American Civil War, when widowhood became widespread and black dresses became a common sight.

An exhibit now up at Connecticut Historical Society examines the influence of Victoria on fashions in the United States. The exhibit features dresses, hats, fans, shoes and accessories from the society's collections, ranging from 1840, when Victoria got married, to around 1901, when she died.

The exhibit displays dresses from several eras of 19th-century fashion, each featuring the styles prominent in those times, including bustles, hoops, corsets, petticoats, fringe and enormous sleeves.

"A really tremendous shift happened in what women wore in the 20th century," says Jennifer Steadman, curator of "Victorian Fashion Crosses the Pond." "We looked to Europe for fashion."

Lynne Zacek Bassett, who will give a talk in connection with the exhibit, says Victoria's sedate clothing choices had an impact.

"In general she was a much more conservative dresser than you would normally see in high style or royalty. She was very influential in kind of taking general fashion down a notch," Zacek Bassett says. "In the 1830s everything was flamboyant. In the 1840s things became much more subdued and demure."

When Victoria married Albert, the marriage was a political maneuver, but it also was a love match. In her choice of gown, Victoria wanted to emphasize the love over the politics.

"She wanted to be seen as his wife, so she didn't wear the red ermine robe of state. She wore white," Steadman says. "After that, all representations in Godey's and other fashion magazines picked up on that. The white wedding dress became the standard symbol for innocence and romance."

Women still wore non-white dresses for weddings for many years, Steadman says, but over time white became the standard. Orange blossoms became fashionable also after Victoria wore fake orange blossoms in her hair on her wedding day.

On the other end of romance, the world observed that Victoria, after becoming a widow in 1861, wore black for the rest of her life. Steadman says mourning conventions became more elaborate and lengthy, at least for women.

"A man would wear a black armband for three months, but a woman would be in mourning for three years," she says. "It wasn't just the dress. It was the bonnets and the jewelry, items made from black glass and the hair of a deceased relative."

When the hair of that lost loved one wasn't available, mourning women could buy hair from other people to use in mourning brooches.

The exhibit features vintage wedding and mourning gowns, as well as accessories modeled on those preferred by the queen. The "language" of flowers — a subject that fascinated Victoria — is highlighted in the show. "There were books about the language of flowers. Men would be trained, 'this is how you court a woman,'" Steadman says.

Also seen in the exhibit are examples of dresses of several eras in 19th-century fashion, each featuring the styles prominent in those times, including bustles, hoops, corsets, petticoats, fringe and enormous sleeves. The Industrial Revolution made elaborate fabrics and pretty accoutrements more affordable to the general public, which led to an increase in embellishments to dresses.

"By 1900, it was more is more is more," Steadman says.

Some of these were influenced by Victoria's preferences, but Steadman says that over the decades the queen's influence waned for an age-old reason: She gained weight. Also, Victoria's 40-year mourning began to wear thin on the general public, Zacek Bassett says.

In the late century Victoria's daughter-in-law Alexandra, who was Princess of Wales from 1863 to 1901, took over as the fashion icon. Alexandra preferred high-necked gowns because she had a scar on her neck. This style was taken up by women around the world.

The exhibit also focuses on the language of fans, which were so commonly used to convey messages that they were dubbed "the woman's scepter."

VICTORIAN FASHION CROSSES THE POND is at Connecticut Historical Society, One Elizabeth St. in Hartford, until Sept. 30. A talk by Lynne Zacek Bassett, "Reigning Fashion: 'Victoria' and the Queen, 1837-1901," on the historical accuracy of costumes on the PBS drama "Victoria," is Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Reservations: rsvp@chs.org. Details: chs.org.