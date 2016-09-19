Photography Exhibits At Wadsworth Atheneum

The new photography exhibit at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, of photographs collected by its former curator Sam Wagstaff, is called "The Thrill of the Chase."

"It was a thrill for him. He was caught up in the excitement of collecting. It became an obsession," said Paul Martineau of the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, which owns Wagstaff's 26,000-piece photo collection.

Photography is becoming a bit of an obsession with Connecticut curators, too. Photography exhibits are popping up everywhere. Bruce Museum in Greenwich has "Science in Motion," an exhibit of scientific photography by Eadweard Muybridge, Harold Edgerton and Berenice Abbott. Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts in Middletown has an exhibit of photographs taken by New Yorkers on and after Sept. 11, 2001, and an exhibit opening this week of William Earle Williams' photos of African American historical sites. Coming Oct. 1 to the Florence Griswold Museum is "In Place: Contemporary Photographers Envision a Museum," a show of photographers' visions of that Old Lyme art space.

"The Thrill of the Chase" is the Athenum's first major photographic survey in 27 years. Another Hartford art space, Real Art Ways, just opened an exhibit of vintage photos. The Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London also is riding the photo wave, with two very different photography exhibits shining a light on the human condition.

Wadsworth Atheneum

The first thing visitors to "The Thrill of the Chase" see is a photo of Wagstaff himself, in his Fifth Avenue penthouse, taken by Arnold Newman. He is surrounded by photos, among them the famous Patti Smith "Horses" shot by Wagstaff's lover, Robert Mapplethorpe. The photos are collected in random jumbles: stacked on chairs, dropped on the floor, framed and leaning against the wall in bunches.

"He never hung art in his apartment. He thought they'd be better held in his hands, so he could have an intimate exchange with the work," said Martineau during a recent Atheneum visit. That intimate relationship ended in 1984 when Wagstaff, diagnosed with AIDS and needing money for medical bills, sold his collection to the Getty.

One hundred meticulously curated items from Wagstaff's collection make up the show. The gallery is designed to replicate Wagstaff's white modernist cube of a penthouse, including ficus trees in chrome planters and an elaborate silver ice bowl and spoon once owned by Wagstaff. The only difference is, at the Atheneum the photos are hung on the walls. They represent a history lesson from 1843 to 1981, with prints of salted paper, albumen silver, platinum, palladium, gelatin silver, three-color carbro, dye transfer and chromogenic.

The salted-paper process was invented by William Henry Fox Talbot to compete with the metal-printed daguerreotype. Daguerreotypes produced sharper details, winning over the scientific community. Paper produced softer images, preferred by the artistic community. In the end, paper won out because the images were reproducible.

An 1843 image of Paris by Talbot opens the show, with other early experimentation with salted-paper — Bisson Frères 1857 church interior is a standout, as is Roger Fenton's haunting 1855 image of a Crimean War battlefield — and albumen silver, including Louis-Antoine Froissart's surreal 1856 "A Flood in Lyon" and Horatio Ross' self-portrait, taken while he was working in his photo studio.

Gustave Le Gray's albumen silver print "The Great Wave" illustrates an early glitch in the photographic process: the difficulty of showing both sea (or land) and sky to equally dramatic effect, due to varying exposure times. Photographers of Le Gray's era believed he had solved the problem, but he cheated, using different negatives for sea and the sky and reproducing them both on the same print. He was caught because he used the same sky negatives over and over.

Two pieces by Julia Margaret Cameron (1815-1879) represent a turning point in Wagstaff's reputation. In 1974, he tried to buy a full album of Cameron's work but was stopped by guardians of Britain's cultural legacy, who afterward sought his council. "His failure to buy the album established Sam as a superstar in the collection of photography," Martineau said. "[The dispute] convinced Sotheby's to have regular photo sales."

Several late-19th- and early-20th-century examples show photographers pushing photography closer to art. Frederick H. Hollyer's 1885 "Lilies," printed on platinum, could be confused for a pencil sketch. Thomas Eakins' 1893 images of naked boys plunging into water was used as a study for Eakins' later painting. Edward S. Curtis' shadowy "Eclipse Dance" shows Native Americans performing a ritual.

Abstractions by Man Ray, Paul Outerbridge, Edward Weston, Francis Bruguière and László Moholy-Nagy hang alongside images of glamorous women — Gloria Swanson, Josephine Baker, Marlene Dietrich — favored by Wagstaff. "His mother was sort of unattainable. He had this desire to be with beautiful and intelligent women and be accepted by them," Martineau said.

An abstracted aerial photograph taken in 1975 by William A. Garnett hangs near its logical progression: a photo taken on the moon, of an astronaut.

Real Art Ways

Wagstaff collected photos by some of history's greatest photographers. Michael Shortell collects photos taken by nobody-knows-who, featuring everyday people whose names have been forgotten. Wagstaff collected beautiful images. Not Shortell.

"I don't know if beautiful is what they are," he said of his acquisitions. "They're historical and interesting and unusual and poignant."

About 200 of Shortell's collection of about 3,000 "vernacular photos" — taken by average people or itinerant professionals — are on exhibit at Real Art Ways.

Shortell, who owns Shortell Framing in Hartford, also began collecting in the 1970s. But while Wagstaff and his ilk occupied what Shortell called "the high end of the food chain" of collectors, Shortell manned the lowest rung. "I couldn't have bought a Stieglitz photo," he said. "I collected from the bottom. But in the '70s, collecting photos was so unusual that everything was cheap."

He bought daguerreotypes, tintypes, cheesy carnival souvenir snaps, photo-booth strips, prom pictures, girls in first Communion dresses, families goofing off, kids playing, grown-ups showing off bicycles or driving buckboards, little children posing for portraits with dolls, a child on Christmas morning, a girl at her birthday party, a silly couple pretending to be outlaws, a fisherman showing off his catch.