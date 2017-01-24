Hygienic's Winter Art Carnival: Two Weeks Of Music, Exhibits, Film And Fashion

Hygienic Art, the visual-arts hub in the heart of the New London waterfront, will hold its 38th annual winter art carnival, featuring art, music, fashion, poetry, films and other events, starting Jan. 27 and running for two weeks at various locations throughout the waterfront district.

The centerpiece of the annual event is Salon des Indépendants, at which as many as 400 artists from around the region hang their work, salon-style, in an unjuried, uncensored exhibit at Hygienic Art. Any artist is welcome to submit one piece of work. Sign-in and hanging will be Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The show runs through Feb. 11. It's impossible to know what art will show up, but based on previous years' offerings, parental discretion may be advised.

New this year is an ultraviolet light garden party, in the park alongside Hygienic Art, and the The Naked Canvas body painting competition on Feb. 2. Here's the schedule for "Hygienic Art XXXVIII," with more information at hygienic.org. Events are free unless otherwise noted, and parking is available on Bank Street or in the Municipal Parking lot.

Jan. 27

Hootenany Acoustic Music Show: featuring Sherwood, Charlie Reyburn, Ben and Nancy Parent, Hugh Birdsall, Ben Kane, The Carolans. 33 Golden St., 6 p.m.

Screening Room Indie Film Festival: 79 Bank St., 7 p.m.

Jan. 28

Salon des Indépendants: Hygienic Galleries, 79 Bank St., opening at 7 p.m. Exhibit will be up until Feb. 10.

Blacklight Garden Party: Event with visuals illuminated in ultraviolet rays. Hygienic Art Park, 79 Bank St., Jan. 28 8 to 11 p.m. It will be open from dusk to 7 p.m. daily until Feb. 11. This event takes the place of the Ice Carnival of past years.

Young Artist Expo: Art exhibit, Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., noon to 4 p.m.

Rock Haus: Concert featuring Anne Castellano & The Smoke, Monkey 68, The Rivergods, The Whales, The Franklin Brothers and The McJaggers. Crocker House Ballroom, 35 Union St., 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

Feb. 2

Naked Canvas: Live body-painting competition with 30 artists and models. Crocker House Ballroom, 35 Union St., 8 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

Feb. 3

Hygienic Photo-gienic: opening reception of photography exhibit at Expressiones Gallery, 84 Bank St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Show runs until Feb. 11.

Fashion in the Ballroom: Showcase of local designers, including Anna Lucas, Susan Hickman, Alonzo Costello. Crocker House Ballroom, 35 Union St., starting at 8 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

Feb. 4

Mayfly Playhouse: Six plays conceived, written, directed rehearsed and performed on the fly. Crocker House Ballroom, 35 Union St., starting at 8 p.m., starting at 8 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

Feb. 10

Hygienic poets: Open-mic night. Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., 7 to 9 p.m. Sign-up at 6 p.m.