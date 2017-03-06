'Nasty Women New Haven' Coincides With International Women's Day

Two months ago, a worldwide phenomenon arose out of the new presidential administration: Writers Resist, a spoken-word series in which audiences and creative talents gathered to air their concerns.

In that same vein, another movement is sweeping across the country and the world, led by a distinctive group of visual artists: Nasty Women.

New Haven is one of 48 venues in the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia to host a "Nasty Women" exhibit. The event opens at Institute Library, 847 Chapel St., on March 9 and runs until April 8.

"Nasty Women New Haven" showcases work by artists of any gender who support women's rights.

Lindsay von Werner's photo "The Resistance" was taken during a protest march.

"Men can be a 'nasty woman' too," says Lucy Q. McClure, who organized the event with Sarah Fritchey and Valerie Garlick, who notes that welcoming all genders makes the event LGBT-inclusive.

The event is a benefit for Planned Parenthood, but an artist doesn't have to focus on reproductive rights. The event is geared toward allowing artists to express themselves artistically about any subject, Fritchey says: "The whole idea is to use art as a vehicle of communication to respond to what is happening right now, to make your voice louder."

So far 218 artists have signed up to help fill the 3,000-square-foot exhibit space. More artists are welcome. The show is uncurated, come-one-come-all, but participants must sign up by midnight March 7.

Any art medium can be submitted: painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, new media, video. Artists must limit their work to 6 feet by 6 feet and must come to New Haven with their own installation hardware to install it themselves, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 8. Only one work per person is allowed. "If there's only one piece more people have a chance to join," Garlick said.

The New Haven event was timed to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8. That also is the day women nationwide are planning a general strike titled "Day Without a Woman," during which they will not go to work or spend any money.

"Now anyone has a reason not to go to work," McClure says, encouraging women to come to the library to help hang the artwork. "This is a call to arms to women who know how to use tools and how to deal with Sheetrock."

A performance in conjunction with the exhibit will be held at Lyric Hall in New Haven on March 24. Time and details are to be determined, but Garlick, McClure and Fritchey says it will consist of poetry readings, monologues and other performances.

Sarah Fritchey, left, Valerie Garlick, center, and Lucy Q. McClure are the organizers of the feminist-political art exhibit Nasty Women New Haven.

Submission is free and admission to the gallery is free, but donations will be accepted. All donations received that exceed the overhead costs will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. Gallery hours are Friday 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday noon to 3 p.m. or by appointment.

For details or to sign up, visit institutelibrary.org/nasty-women.

From Apolitical To Political

Joe Standart's public-art project in downtown New London wasn't intended to be political. When he installed it last summer, Standart just wanted to take photos of immigrants who lived in the city and plaster the large-scale black-and-white portraits all over vacant storefronts on State and Bank streets.

"I'm very concerned about immigrant rights, but I didn't want to politicize it," Standart says. "The pictures are for the people who have always lived here. People who've struggled to come here are aware of the benefits America offers. But many Americans take those freedoms for granted."

But when the dust settled from the presidential election and the rights of immigrants became a topic of heated public debate, Standart's project became political. The portraits now say something more.

"It's as if to say, look what we have, what people struggled to get, be aware of it and fight for it," he says. "That resonates more today, with initiatives the president is taking that seem to challenge the constitution."

The 28 in-your-face photos, which will be up until April or May, show New Londoners from Sri Lanka, India, Sudan, Argentina, Paraguay, Germany, Poland, Dominican Republic, Panama, Netherlands, Haiti and Tunisia, who work as teachers, health-care professionals, sales clerks, artists, students and advocates. The only portrait subject who was born in America is wearing an Islamic head scarf; her father is the Tunisian immigrant whose portrait faces hers from across State Street.