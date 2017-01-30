One hundred years ago, Marcel Duchamp bought a porcelain urinal, signed it "R. Mutt 1917" and challenged the world to call it art. Back then, few did. Now it is considered a landmark in 20th-century art. To honor Duchamp, the Mystic Museum of Art titled its annual juried show "This Is Not Art" and told artists: Anything goes.

Many participants submitted items that look suspiciously like art. But the fun of the show is in the items that borrow Duchamp's found-object aesthetic. Rocks, bicycle wheels, ladders, a soiled paper plate, a hornet's nest, bars of soap: So many "readymades" are in the gallery that a visitor might hesitate to sit on the bench. Is it really a bench, or is it on exhibit?

Hillary Seltzer framed nine used tea bags, each with a fortune stapled to it. Steve North's "Made in America" places one of those waving Japanese plastic cats on top of a granite pedestal. Howard Park framed a black glove, titling his work "It's a Glove." Gretchen Higgins didn't give her work a name. It's a framed, torn hat, with "This is not a hat" written under it in French. If it's not a hat, it seems no title will suffice.

Made in America Courtesy of Mystic Museum of Art Steve North's "Made in America" places one of those waving Japanese plastic cats on top of a granite pedestal. It is part of the exhibit "This is Not Art" at Mystic Museum of Art. Steve North's "Made in America" places one of those waving Japanese plastic cats on top of a granite pedestal. It is part of the exhibit "This is Not Art" at Mystic Museum of Art. (Courtesy of Mystic Museum of Art) (Courtesy of Mystic Museum of Art)

Some artists' found objects are the tools of their own trade. R. Douglas Rice staked old canvases on top of each other. Is anything painted on them? Who knows? The front of the canvases aren't visible. Bruce Kerr assembled six rusted, crushed paint cans and arranged them in a frame.

Two artists repurposed other artists' works. Kam Ghaffari's "You Only Live Thrice" found a 1968 painting of a man — which already was altered by another, unknown artist — and put a mustache and goatee on it. Rice set another artist's painting on fire and hung the charred remains. Ralph Acosta didn't repurpose anyone's work or create one himself. He framed a blank canvas with only his signature on it. The title: "Less is More."

Elizabeth Conlon's "Words" is just that, a piece of white paper on which are printed the words "Five words on white paper." Karen Forde Whittemore submitted "The Undeveloped," an undeveloped Polaroid. Alison C. Ives' "Chain of Fools" hangs six spike-heeled platform shoes on a chain. Who are the fools? The women who wore the shoes?

Most of the readymades are funny, but one is touching: Carissa Mockler's "Inheritance," a stack of faded, vintage linens.

THIS IS NOT ART will be at Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St. in Mystic, until Feb. 25. mysticmuseumofart.org.