Ancient Mosaic From Turkey Embedded In Floor At Wadsworth Atheneum

Visitors who haven't been to the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum since autumn will notice something new in the cinema's Loctite Lobby. But actually, it's something very, very old.

In the ancient city of Antioch, in modern-day Turkey, homeowners decorated their floors with multicolored limestone mosaics depicting a variety of Roman motifs. The mosaics went out of style in the sixth century, after the Roman era, when the once-wealthy city's fortunes declined. "No mosaic ... can be dated with certainty after the Persian sack of 540," Doro Levi wrote in his 1947 scholarly tome "Antioch Mosaic Pavements." Over the centuries, Antioch's floor mosaics suffered through wars, earthquakes, the laying-in of plumbing and the gradual decline of the city, which is now a ruin.

In an archaeological dig conducted between 1932 and 1939, hundreds of the mosaics were meticulously removed, rolled onto spindles and sent overseas to be conserved and exhibited in museums. In 1940, Atheneum director Chick Austin purchased one, dated from the early third century, for $300. Austin embedded the mosaic into the floor of the theater lobby. Sometime in the 1960s or '70s, wall-to-wall carpeting was installed in the lobby. For decades, museum visitors walked on the hidden artwork, even if most of them didn't realize it.

"People knew it was there, but as the years went by it was less on everybody's radar," conservator Alan Kosanovich said.

Last October, the carpeting was pulled up "to give the lobby a fresher look," he said. The mosaic and the terrazzo floor surrounding it were revealed. After Kosanovich cleaned and toned the piece, a railing was installed around it. Now, Atheneum visitors can see it, but not walk on it.

The mosaic's Antioch home is referred to by archaeologists as "The House of the Mysteries of Isis," a reference to Greco-Roman religious initiation rites. The mosaic depicts several theatrical masks, representing both comedy and tragedy, as embodied by gaping men and women with remarkably expressive faces. "It amazes me, the imagery they could achieve with those little tiny tesserae of color," Kosanovich said, referring to the bits of stone that make up the artwork. The faces are surrounded by a variety of borders: ocean waves, rectangles, straight red lines.

The mosaic can be seen by all museum visitors, although those not going to a film screening or a live performance might not think to go to the basement theater to see it. It's worth a trek down the stairs, to see an intriguing piece of ancient history, which sat ignored for decades under a common carpet.