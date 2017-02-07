Hartford ArtSpace Celebrates 20th Anniversary With A Party

The 555 Asylum St. building across the street from Hartford's Union Station was built in 1910 and has gone through many incarnations. At one time or another, it was a car dealership, a furniture store, a photography studio, Bill Clinton's campaign headquarters. Then it was vacant, windows boarded-up, home of refuse and squatters.

In 1996, Hartford attorney Peter Shapiro, persuaded by his daughter, Kerith, decided to renovate the spot. He and his partners — with political support from Gov. John Rowland and Mayor Mike Peters — spent $6 million to convert it into a 46-unit block of artists' work- and living-spaces with a first-floor exhibition space.

The building had finally found its rightful place in the world.

On Feb. 11 ArtSpace Hartford is throwing a party for itself, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its transformation into an artist's haven. The party will be in the gallery, with art hung all around, salon-style. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include an '80s-style dance party, with Jon Eastman acting as DJ, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public, but a door donation of $5 for food and wine is appreciated. Party attendees also are asked to bring a photo of their favorite ArtSpace moment, to be assembled into a collage.

Tao LaBossiere was the first resident to move into ArtSpace Hartford, on Thanksgiving weekend in 1997. He was quickly followed by Kerith Shapiro, who stayed a while and then moved on. The call went out to lure residents. Cynthia Bulaong was on the selection committee for the first tenants.

"Applicants had to meet income criteria, earning 60 percent or less than the median household, while still having sufficient income to afford the rent, and went before the selection committee to talk about their art, aspirations and their expectations for living in an artists' community," said Bulaong, who is now executive director of Artists in Real Time, which is helping to sponsor the party.

The building quickly filled up with artists, excited by the big spaces, huge windows and camaraderie, LaBossiere said.

"Immediately there was a vibrant and creative community," said LaBossiere. "There were weekly meetings in the gallery with the residents. There were always animated discussions about community gardens, what the next art show is going to be, how this was all going to work."

Bulaong added, "There was a demand at that time that many denied existed: That people like to live in downtown areas and feel the vitality of a city. But this was a time when Hartford felt deserted after business hours. Hartford was not a place where people lived."

Bulaong, who already was active in the city's arts community as director of Open Studio Hartford, planned the first ArtSpace gallery show. A few years after moving in, LaBossiere began managing the gallery.

In 2006, LaBossiere met Amy Mielke at an oil-drum art exhibit. They started dating and later Amy started helping Tao manage the gallery. They've been doing it ever since, the two artists becoming the heart and soul of ArtSpace. They even got married in the gallery five years ago.

"We called a 'Jack and Jill' party. We invited everyone. They didn't know it was going to be our wedding," Amy LaBossiere said. "I went upstairs and came back down in my wedding gown. People thought it was performance art."

The party on Feb. 11 is scheduled on the LaBossieres' fifth wedding anniversary.

Over the years, many tenants have moved on, but the LaBossieres are still the anchors of the building. They are proud to be at the center of a gallery that has touched a lot of lives.

"This is one of the all-embracing galleries. Some galleries you can't get into, they're selective and limiting. We're welcoming and open," Amy LaBossiere said. "We do not discriminate based on fame and prowess. It's first-come, first-served."

Details on the party: facebook.com/events/671172803063775.