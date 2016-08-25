Live, Interactive Frogs Exhibit At Mystic Aquarium

More than 30 species of frogs populate 1,000 square feet of Mystic Aquarium in an exhibit that explores everything from the mystery of nocturnal species to the chilling behavior of predator frogs.

Frogs!, through interactive panels and live specimens, teaches about the beginning stages of these amphibians' life cycle, how we can protect them from extinction, their adaptations, features, environments and more.

Mystic Aquarium, at 55 Coogan Blvd, is open daily through Labor Day 9 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. General admission is $34.99; $29.99 for seniors; $28.99 ages 13 to 17; ages 3 to 12 $24.99; free for under 2. Coupons for admission can be found at most Dunkin Donuts stores. Open daily through Labor Day 9 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. 860-572-5955 and mysticaquarium.org.