NBMAA, HSO Work In Concert On 75th Anniversary 'Pictures At An Exhibition'

Modest Mussorgsky composed “Pictures at an Exhibition” in 1874 while grieving the death of his friend Viktor Hartmann. Mussorgsky created his suite as musical accompaniment to 10 Hartmann artworks that were shown in an exhibit after Hartmann’s death.

It’s not possible to re-create that exhibit because about half of the artworks that inspired Mussorgsky are now lost. So New Britain Museum of American Art has done its own “Pictures at an Exhibition,” in conjunction with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, which will perform the Mussorgsky piece Oct. 5 to 7 as the opening concert for its 75th anniversary season.

The museum has mounted a show of works from its collection whose imagery corresponds to Mussorgsky’s 10 themes, and slides of the artworks also will be shown at The Bushnell in Hartford while the orchestra plays the piece.

The art is hung throughout the first floor of the museum. Visitors must walk from gallery to gallery, just like the five promenade segments Mussorgsky inserted between themes. In the museum, visitors can listen to the music while viewing the art.

Lisa Hayes Williams, associate curator at NBMAA, says the music-art collaboration will enhance the museum experience.

“Art viewing is typically so fast at museums. We like to think of ways to encourage slow looking,” she says. “Pairing the process of seeing the artwork and listening to the music encourages looking more closely, thinking about the subject matter.”

“Pictures” was originally composed as a piano piece. The HSO will perform the 1922 orchestral arrangement by Maurice Ravel.

This is not the first time HSO has worked with a local museum for “Pictures at an Exhibition.” In Carolyn Kuan’s 2011 debut as conductor, some surviving Hartmann images and images from Wadsworth Atheneum’s collection were projected over the orchestra.

A Sol LeWitt wall drawing, “Scribbles,” is used to illustrate the promenade segments. It is in the lobby. Let’s walk through the other artworks in NBMAA’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”:

Meteor Menace

Art critic Vladimir Stasov, who helped organize the 1874 Hartmann exhibit, says Mussorgsky’s first segment, “The Gnome,” was inspired by “a sketch depicting a little gnome, clumsily running with crooked legs." Mussorgsky’s music is alternately lumbering, menacing and sprightly. The gnome chosen by NBMAA appears in an oil on canvas “Meteor Menace,” created by Walter Martin Baumhofer for a 1934 issue of “Doc Savage.” The gnome is not running, clumsily or otherwise, but he is menacing, hovering over Doc, who is tied up with ropes. It is in the Low Illustration Gallery.

St. Peter’s Basilica

Hartmann’s artwork that inspired the second segment — “The Old Castle” — was “a medieval castle before which a troubadour sings a song," Stasov wrote. Mussorgsky’s musical illustration is haunting and contemplative, suggestive of the castle’s long history. NBMAA’s stand in for “Old Castle” is a 1857 George Innes oil on canvas of St. Peter’s basilica in Rome, the world’s largest church, built during the Renaissance, filled with history, mystery and atmosphere. It is in the Martin Gallery.

Hollyhocks

Stasov said the artwork that inspired Mussorgsky’s third segment is “an avenue in the garden of the Tuileries, with a swarm of children and nurses.” NBMAA substitutes that with Eastman Johnson’s “Hollyhocks,” an 1876 oil on canvas set in an unidentified garden. Williams says the garden may be more symbolic than real.

“Young women are in a garden picking flowers. They could be metaphors for choices they will make in their lives,” she said. Mussorgsky’s lighthearted composition, “Tuileries (Children's Quarrel after Games),” suggests not a quarrel but a pleasant day in the park. “Hollyhocks” is in the Warrington Gallery.

Ox Power

"A Polish cart on enormous wheels, drawn by oxen” was how Stasov described the artwork that inspired the fourth segment, “Cattle.” Mussorgsky’s music mimics the unwieldy strength of beasts of burden. The NBMAA’s choice – extraordinarily similar to Stasov’s description except in that it depicts an automobile – is by Earl Blossom. His 1942 tempera, “Ox Power,” shows two oxen pulling a stalled car. It hangs in the hallway off of the Hyland Gallery.

Pan Of Rohallion

The artwork that inspired Mussorgsky’s fifth piece, “Ballet of Unhatched Chicks,” was a sketch of ballet dancers dressed as chicks coming out of their shells. The music he created evokes chicks scratching, pecking and running around. NBMAA chose a 1890 Frederick William MacMonnies bronze statue, “Pan of Rohallion.” It is not about chicks or ballet, but about animals. “Pan is pictured standing on a globe supported by a circle of fishes and he’s adorned with animal forms,” Williams said. “The mood of the music is merry and flitting and elfish. We feel it really matched this artwork.” It is in the Hyland Gallery.

Figure In A Room

Two portraits inspired Mussorgsky’s sixth segment, “Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle.” Stasov described the works as “two Jews: rich and poor." Mussorgsky’s music alternates between imposing passages and scrappy ones. The museum gets sassy with its choice to illustrate this piece. Two portraits hang side-by-side in the Shivery Gallery. One is Frank Weston Benson’s 1912 oil on canvas “Figure in a Room.” The other is a copy of that painting. Visitors are challenged to figure out which is which.

Elevated, Columbus Avenue, New York

Mussorgsky’s seventh segment, “Limoges. The Market (The Great News),” musically re-creates the bustle of a busy urban center. The original Hartmann work depicted "French women quarreling violently in the market,” according to Stasov. At NBMAA, Gifford Beal’s 1916 oil on canvas “Elevated, Columbus Avenue, New York” depicts no such violent quarrel. It doesn’t depict a marketplace either. But it does show a bustling city filled with people, buildings and an elevated train platform. It hangs in the Hamm Gallery.

With A Bawl Of Rage …

Stasov described the inspiration for the eighth segment: "Hartmann represented himself examining the Paris catacombs by the light of a lantern." Mussorgsky’s “Catacombs (Roman Tomb)” is ominous and dark. NBMAA’s artwork for this segment is a bit ghoulish. Robert Fawcett’s 1952 watercolor-ink-gouache shows two men fistfighting in a murky lair, as one man watches, terrified, and another lies dead. The title: “With a bawl of rage, Sweet Wullie leaped to his feet. The next moment, he and Hobby were grabbing at each other’s throats, using very un-Christian language.” It hangs in the Hamm Gallery.

Hansel And Gretel, Twilight Terrors