The Mystery And Myth of Ellis Ruley: 18 Paintings Reflect How This Son Of A Slave Saw The World

The paintings are uncomplicated, childlike, inspired by ads, movie stills or magazine illustrations. Simple figures ride horses, play with dogs, climb ladders, pose in a garden, row boats.

The painter’s life, however, was complex. Ellis Ruley’s father was a former slave. Ruley was poorly educated. He experienced both physical hardship – an accident that caused a grave injury – and financial bounty, in a large settlement related to that injury. He faced racism and conflicts with his neighbors, who resented Ruley’s wealth and sneered at his interracial marriage. Ruley’s son-in-law was murdered. In 1959 at age 77, Ruley himself died under suspicious circumstances, found dead frozen on the ground near his home.

While his art was collected during his lifetime, Ruley’s star didn’t begin to rise until after his death. It wasn’t until the 21st century that his hometown began to really focus on the outsider artist, forming the City of Norwich Ellis Walter Ruley Committee, which last summer dedicated a park in Ruley’s honor.

In conjunction with the park opening, 18 Ruley paintings are on view at the Slater Museum in Norwich. The exhibit, curated by Vivian Zoë of the Slater and Frank Mitchell of the Amistad Center for Art and Culture, focuses both on Ruley’s art and his enigmatic life. It can be seen through Dec. 7.

“There’s so much myth that goes along with Ellis Ruley, about his life, about his work,” says Zoë. “Part of the appeal is the mystery.”

Ruley depicted people of all races, Mitchell says, “using the canvas to speak about his vision for what was possible, a world that would be multicultural, where there was a possibility for self-sufficiency, where you could protect your family from the terrors that might be visited upon you by the wider world.”

Norwich native Wally Lamb, who included a character modeled on Ruley in “We Are Water,” says Ruley’s story followed one of his recurring themes: the immoral use of power against powerless people.

“The embedded racism in Ellis Ruley’s story is what struck me the most,” Lamb says. “In the town during the Depression, this black guy is tooling around the city in a really nice car with his white wife. … That’s where I see the white resentment, of a black guy in the 1930s who dared to upset the order of things.”

Here are examples of Ruley’s work, on exhibit at the Slater.

Daydreaming

Four lions sit in the foreground, as five deer prance, undisturbed, behind them. Zoe wondered where Ruley saw the images reproduced here. “ ‘Daydreaming’ has the sense of an Henri Rousseau. But where could he have seen Rousseau’s work?” Zoë wondered. “He might have seen it at the Wadsworth Atheneum, but in the ’50s, would he [as an African American] have been welcome there?”

Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum "Daydreaming" is an example of Ellis Ruley's "naive" art instincts, but shows a familiarity with the work of Henri Rousseau. "Daydreaming" is an example of Ellis Ruley's "naive" art instincts, but shows a familiarity with the work of Henri Rousseau. (Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum)

Grapefruit Picking Time

This work, owned by Wadsworth Atheneum, shows six women on a ladder picking grapefruits. The “naïve,” or outsider, aspect to Ruley’s style shows in a seemingly off-kilter composition and perspective: How can all six women balance on one ladder? What is the ladder leaning on? Why are agricultural laborers wearing nice, colorful dresses? It is believed he copied the image from a magazine illustration.

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art It is believed that Ellis Ruley's painting "Grapefruit Picking Time" was inspired by a magazine illustration. It is believed that Ellis Ruley's painting "Grapefruit Picking Time" was inspired by a magazine illustration. (Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art)

3 Nudes In A Garden

An ivory-skinned blonde stands in a garden, her nudity covered by flowers, and flanked by two nude brunettes. Zoë and Mitchell’s text: “The subjects posed in this garden create a scene that blends popular and elite cultural instincts in familiar ways for Ruley. The three women appear pulled from the court of a pageant or festival with the central figure still wearing her crown and holding a ceremonial bouquet.”

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art "3 Nudes in a Garden" seems to have been inspired by beauty-pageant contestants. "3 Nudes in a Garden" seems to have been inspired by beauty-pageant contestants. (Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art)

First Steps To Finding Rubber

Three brown-skinned women row a boat, wearing nice dresses even though they are working. Zoë and Mitchell suggest the painting is based on rubber manufacturing, which happened in Connecticut towns, including nearby Colchester. “For Ruley these first steps to rubber production made it possible for an extended family to control its own labor as participants in an alternate plantation model,” the wall text reads.

Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum People of all races are depicted in the paintings of Ellis Ruley. This is "First Steps to Finding Rubber." People of all races are depicted in the paintings of Ellis Ruley. This is "First Steps to Finding Rubber." (Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum)

Jesse James And His Wife

Mitchell suggested that “Jesse James and his Wife” was an attempt by Ruley to reflect on and defend his own marriage. “It might have resonated with Ruley, who was sort of an outlaw, living in a way society didn’t accept or recognize,” Mitchell says. “He often depicted characters in strong but complicated marriages. These unions are sort of a test, of ways of living, something to examine and value.”

Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum Ellis Ruley, who was an outsider in many ways, painted an ultimate outsider in "Jesse James and His Wife." Ellis Ruley, who was an outsider in many ways, painted an ultimate outsider in "Jesse James and His Wife." (Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum)

Tiger

In “Tiger,” a tiger and a brown deer with straight horns, which are natural enemies, stare calmly at each other from across the underbrush. The image evokes a more peaceful world than Ruley lived, and died, in. “His animal scenes show a vision of a peaceable kingdom, animals working it out,” Mitchell said. “The soft, muted palate speaks to me of a vision of a world where difference doesn’t have to be fatal.”

Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum "Tiger" depicts animals that are natural enemies looking at each other peacefully. "Tiger" depicts animals that are natural enemies looking at each other peacefully. (Courtesy Slater Memorial Museum)

BROUGHT TO LIGHT: ELLIS WALTER RULEY IN NORWICH is at Slater Memorial Museum at Norwich Free Academy, 108 Crescent St., until Dec. 7. A celebration of Ruley’s birth will be Dec. 2. slatermuseum.org.