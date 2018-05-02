Yale's Cushing Library Is A Brainiac's Dream Come True

Yale University attracts the most elite students from around the world. But like any college students, they sometimes act like goofballs. Decades ago, some heard rumors that a dorm basement housed hundreds of diseased brains in jars of formaldehyde. So they made that room a secret meeting place.

“Students would sneak down to look at the brains. They became a ‘brain society.’ They would go drinking and go into the brain room,” says Terry Dagradi.

A few years ago, Yale decided to share the appeal of the ghoulish biohazards – and the educational reason they were there – with the public. Today, The Cushing Center, in Yale School of Medicine’s library, is a peek into the history of neurology and a creepy vision from a low-budget horror movie.

Dagradi is coordinator of the center, named after Harvey Cushing, the father of neurosurgery and a 1891 graduate of Yale. In searching for better ways to treat people with diseased or injured brains, Cushing started collecting the brains of deceased patients.

He did this in 1906 while practicing at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a specimen he entrusted to a lab got lost en route.

Cloe Poisson | cpoisson@courant.com The brain room at the Cushing Library is small but well-designed to maximize exhibit space. It has a surprisingly warm and elegant look, with light-brown wood and muted lighting accentuating the golden palette of the formaldehyde. The brain room at the Cushing Library is small but well-designed to maximize exhibit space. It has a surprisingly warm and elegant look, with light-brown wood and muted lighting accentuating the golden palette of the formaldehyde. (Cloe Poisson | cpoisson@courant.com)

“No more labs. He started his own personal collection,” she says.

“He kept the specimens so he could see the cause of people’s deaths. Before, it was a matter of guessing,” Dagradi says. “It gave him a pathway into the disease.”

His collection helped him develop new techniques and tools that increased the safety of brain surgery; previously, patients stood a 90 percent chance of bleeding to death. “It went from an extremely deadly option to a survivable surgery,” Dagradi says.

To get to the exhibit room, visitors descend a staircase where the skeleton of an acromegalic person – one suffering from a growth disorder resulting from a faulty pituitary gland – is exhibited. The brain room itself is small but well-designed to maximize exhibit space. It has a surprisingly warm and elegant look, with light-brown wood and muted lighting accentuating the golden palette of the formaldehyde.

Display cases hold jars each holding one brain, a set of tumors and in one case, a uterus. Human and horse skulls, a monkey skeleton and other specimens add variety. Dagradi said the multi-species presentation reflects the fact that Cushing’s disease, named after Cushing, affects humans and animals.

Pull-out drawers offer a variety of surprises, both human and animal. Books from the 16th and 17th centuries and historical prints on biological themes, also collected by Cushing, can be seen.

Dagradi says with modern technology, Cushing’s brains have lost their value as research tools.

“They’re like analog photographs. Today, you can see things better and faster,” she says. But the brains are still fascinating.

“They create an air of mystery and wonder and discovery,” she says.

THE CUSHING CENTER is in Harvey Cushing / John Hay Whitney Medical Library at Yale University, 333 Cedar St. in New Haven. Admission is free, but visitors must register at the circulation desk. Hours are weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tours are offered at various times each week. library.medicine.yale.edu.