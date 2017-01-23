'Elemental Light' Exhibit At ECSU

Stephen Knapp is a master at creating something from what seems, deceptively, to be nothing. Knapp fashions chunks of double-paned glass in various shapes and sizes, placing subtly colored slivers of dichroic glass in between the panes. Knapp then brackets the glass pieces in seemingly random patterns onto a plain white wall and places a spotlight strategically overhead. When the spotlight is turned on, the light flows through the panes from the top of the wall all the way down to the floor, the colors bouncing off each other to form infinite variations of orange, blue, yellow, purple, aqua, yellow, red, pink. The formerly white wall is bathed in vivid spears of color, blasting out from a central point in every direction.

Seven pieces by Knapp are the spectacular center piece of a show titled "Elemental Light" at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.

Two floor-to-ceiling Knapp pieces, "Vivace" and "Prelude," can be seen from outside the glass-walled gallery in the Fine Arts Instructional Center, and will lure students and campus visitors inside with their intriguing construction. Once inside, a separate bay in the gallery houses five more Knapps, smaller in scale, mounted on rectangular "canvases," although each one spills over the side of its canvas, bathing the spaces below, above and on both sides with colored rays.

The smaller pieces have amusing names: "Shadow Musings," "Dark Victory," "Urban Legend," "Last Spring" and "Approaching Burano," a reference to the wildly painted village on an Italian island. The pieces' construction is both visually compelling and thought-provoking. Most artworks can't be appreciated without light. These artworks don't exist at all without light. Is that the "Urban Legend"? That the artwork exists?

Another artist in the show is Alexander Harding, a photographer who is fascinated by outer space. Harding has created 10 recreations of images from space, actually images he imagines could be seen in space. He has created images of thousands of flecks of multicolored lights, whizzing in circles or bursting from a central point, all against an inky black background.

ELEMENTAL LIGHT will be at the art gallery in Room 112 of the Fine Arts Instructional Center on the Eastern Connecticut State University campus, 83 Windham St. in Willimantic, until Feb. 23. easternct.edu/artgallery.