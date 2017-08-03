The Amazing World Of Dr. Seuss: And To Think That I Saw It On Edwards Street

Kids, don't sit in the house.

Come to Springfield to play!

There's a new place in town

on this warm, sunny day.

In the city of Springfield

there's a new gallery

all about Dr. Seuss

and his menagerie.

There's the Pup in the Cup,

the Lorax and the Groo,

the red fish, the blue fish

and Thing One and Thing Two.

There's Yertle the Turtle,

Horton and his Who,

Beaches full of Sneetches

and McElligot's Pool.

See the Hop-on-Pop kids.

the Wickersham Brothers,

Wocket in the pocket

and all of the others.

Like the Grinch and the Zax

and dear Gertrude McFuzz,

the craziest of creatures

oh, that ever there was.

Yes, they're all to be found

— reading, history and mirth —

in this homage to Seuss

in the town of his birth.

The museum is fun

for the kids, Mom and Dad.

Come and bring picnic food.

What a day to be had!

The children's-book author,

he was raised in this town

near the Forest Park Zoo,

where the sights and the sounds

of the animals made

little Ted Geisel think

of making his own zoo

out of paper and ink.

Not with lions, tigers

giraffes or kangaroos.

Ted, now called Dr. Seuss,

filled his cages with proos,

with preeps and with nerkles

and lunks in a bucket

Seuss' zookeeper found in

the wilds of Nantucket.

And he did even more,

Dr. Seuss, as he looked

at his beloved town

through the pages of books.

There was Mulberry Street,

Springfield's main thoroughfare.

Dr. Seuss imagined

things that weren't really there.

An elephant pulling

a big sleigh like a kite.

An airplane, confetti,

the police force on bikes.

That was the beginning

of Ted Geisel's career

of spinning kids' stories

both wondrous and weird.

He created the Grinch

and Cindy Lou Who,

Sam-I-Am and his ham

and David Donald Doo.

And the greatest of all,

that tall Cat in that hat,

who rules the museum

like an aristocrat.

All these things can be seen

in this Dr. Seuss-land

along with a show of

many works in Ted's hand.

Drawings and artifacts,

letters, cards, pencils, pens

used by the doctor himself

while inventing his friends.

Best of all reading nooks

filled with Dr. Seuss books

await all the children.

So come on take a look.

Oh, the places you'll go

when you visit the cat

and the rest of Ted's crowd.

They're in Springfield. Now scat.

In Other Words...

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss, the newest gallery in the Springfield Museums complex, is the world's only museum dedicated to the life and work of Theodor Seuss Giesel, also known as Dr. Seuss, who was born in Springfield, Mass., on March 2, 1904.

Visitors can wander through two floors of exhibits about Dr. Seuss. The first floor features statues and wall murals of Seuss characters, art-making stations, reading nooks and interactive games. The explanatory material is in English and Spanish. The first floor also has educational features covering Seuss' early life. The second floor has a recreation of Seuss' studio and living room and a display of Seuss letters, documents, early sketches, books and Emmys. The items in the second floor were curated by Geisel's two stepdaughters and his great nephew.

Because of space constraints in the converted mansion, The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss can be seen with timed tickets only, 200 visitors each hour, starting at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half of each day's timed tickets are sold online. The other half are sold in the box office. Admission is $25, $16.50 seniors and students, $13 ages 3 to 17, free to ages 2 and younger.

Admission tickets are good for all the museums in the complex, which is at 21 Edwards St. Picnics are welcome on the museum grounds, which is the site of the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden. springfieldmuseums.org.