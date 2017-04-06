Dr. Seuss Museum Opening In Spring

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, a bilingual interactive education and play space dedicated to the legacy of legendary children's book author Theodor Seuss Geisel, will open June 3 in Geisel's hometown of Springfield, Mass.

On June 3 at 10 a.m. a "Cavalcade of Conveyances" parade, led by a giant Cat in the Hat balloon, will step off on Mulberry Street, the subject of Seuss' first book, "And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street." The parade, which will feature antique cars, other vehicles, dignitaries and Springfield schoolchildren, will end at the Springfield Museums campus at 21 Edwards St., the location of the new museum, officials announced Wednesday.

Sculpture Garden Associated Press This sculpture of the Dr. Seuss character, Horton the Elephant, is part of the Dr. Seuss National Memorial outside the Springfield Library and Museum. This sculpture of the Dr. Seuss character, Horton the Elephant, is part of the Dr. Seuss National Memorial outside the Springfield Library and Museum. (Associated Press) (Associated Press)

The quadrangle of the museums complex will be the site that day of performances by the SHOW Circus of Easthampton, Mass., and students from the Community Music School of Springfield, whose songs are inspired by Dr. Seuss. Admission to the parade and quadrangle performances are free.

Another activity that weekend, open to museum members only, will be a character breakfast on June 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., attended by Cat in the Hat, Things 1 and 2 and the SHOW Circus. Admission is $5 and pre-registration is required. On June 2 at 5 p.m., a $100-a-person benefit dinner will be held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. Tickets to both events: SpringfieldMuseums.org/SeussInSpringfield.

The Seuss museum will be divided into a first-floor interactive children's play and reading space and a second-floor historical display, which will exhibit items that belonged to Geisel and his family, including original oil paintings, the Geisel Grove sign which hung in Forest Park, and the drawing board, breakfast table, sofa and armchair from his sitting room and studio. springfieldmuseums.org.