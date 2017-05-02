CHS Marks Bicentennial Of American School For The Deaf

There was a time, more than 200 years ago, when it was generally believed that people who could neither hear nor speak had no futures. "People thought someone who was deaf did not have the capacity to learn," said Ilene Frank. "It was a sort of giving up on them as a person."

Then, in 1817, the American School for the Deaf opened in Hartford. Over two centuries, that school — the country's first for deaf people and the birthplace of American Sign Language — has been in the forefront of changing minds about the possibilities and promise held by people with deafness.

"The school had a very different way of thinking," Frank said. "Just because you're deaf and don't have speech, you're not 'dumb.'"

Frank is the co-curator of the new exhibit at Connecticut Historical Society that celebrates the bicentennial of ASD and the leadership position the school has held in the nationwide Deaf Culture movement.

"On the surface, it might seem that this story only would be interesting to a person who is deaf or has a deaf family member or friend," said Frank. "But it's really a universal story about the need to express yourself, and the creation of a culture and a community."

The exhibit examines the history and impact of the school, profiling its founders, teachers, students and alumni, detailing key moments in the school's history — the invention of ASL, the development of captioned films for the hearing-impaired — and chronicling the rise of Deaf Culture.

"Deaf Culture, upper case D upper case C, has been around for decades, but it really rose in the mid-20th century with the publication of the dictionary and with activism," Frank said. "American sign language is the foundation of that culture."

ASD was founded in Hartford because Thomas Gallaudet, a minister here, met his neigbhbor's 9-year-old hearing-impaired daughter, Alice Cogswell, and felt the urge to teach her. Gallaudet, Alice's father, Mason Cogswell, and other local leaders raised money to send Gallaudet to Europe to learn about deaf education. In Paris, Gallaudet met educator Laurent Clerc and lured him to move to Hartford. On April 15, 1817, Clerc, Gallaudet and Cogswell opened "Connecticut Asylum at Hartford for the Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons" inside the Old City Hotel at Main and Gold streets.

On opening day, the student body of three people included Alice Cogswell. By the end of the week, the school had seven students, ranging in age from 9 to 51, the oldest being a painter from Maine who never received any formal education. By the end of the year, the school had 33 students. From the beginning, the school was co-ed and racially mixed, even during the years of the "Black Laws," which limited African-Americans' access to schools.

The school soon outgrew the hotel and, in 1821, moved to a site on Asylum Street. A century later, it sold that land to The Hartford insurance company and moved to West Hartford, where the school now called the American School for the Deaf remains to this day.

Gallaudet had an overriding motive in educating the hearing-impaired. "They were bringing deaf people into society to be productive citizens, but they were also souls to be saved," said Ben Gammel, the exhibit developer. "They had religious classes, vocational classes."

Still, the most noteworthy achievement of the early years of the school was the invention of American Sign Language, which occurred by happenstance and grew over time.

"A lot of people view ASL as a version of broken English. It's not. It has its own grammar," Gammel said. That grammar grew at the school as the occasion demanded it. One item in the exhibit is a two-cornered hat worn by President James Monroe. When Monroe visited the school, students saw his hat and improvised a sign for "president" that is still used.

Clerc arrived from France knowing French signing. Students came to the school using hand signals they had developed at their homes. Students from Martha's Vineyard, where deafness was unusually common, came with their own system of communicating. The teachers and students combined all those communication methods to forge a new language.

The Vineyard students also brought a unique perspective to the school. "The students, up until then, had lived a life of loneliness, somewhat ostracized," Gammel said. "Martha's Vineyard students didn't have that experience. They were fully integrated into society. They had jobs."

Both English and sign language were taught at ASD, even during a time, in 1880, when an international conference discouraged the use of sign language, recommending lip reading instead. "They were kind of radical at that moment in time," Frank said.

Underlying everything taught at ASD, Frank said, was a philosophy of "always able."

"They do not view it as a disability," Frank said. "It's part of who they are."

LANGUAGE, CULTURE, COMMUNITIES: 200 YEARS OF IMPACT BY THE AMERICAN SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF is at Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St. in Hartford, until Oct. 21. chs.org.