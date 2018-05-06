Yale Peabody Displays 'California Gold'

The California Gold Rush lasted from 1848 to 1855, but more than a century and a half later, there’s still gold in them thar hills, or at least in a few of them. An exhibit at Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven is a small but dazzling display of gold chunks that have been dug up in mines in the Golden State in the last few decades.

These nuggets aren’t formless blobs of gold but elaborate, naturally formed shapes whose titles — Winged Victory, Venus de Milo, etc. — evoke ancient artworks reminiscent of the pieces.

The 23 pieces include both gold formations still clinging to the quartz stones on which they were found and pieces removed from their rocky moorings. They all glow in various shades of gold, from pure golden to reddish to silvery, depending on what metals fused with the gold while it lay in the ground.

“Gold like this has a higher monetary value than jewelry because it is pure and retains its crystallographic forms” said Stefan Nicolescu, the museum’s mineralogy collections manager. He explained that the concept of “carats” is applicable only to jewelry. Unprocessed gold is measured in degrees of fineness: The closer to 1,000, the finer the gold.

The human element of gold-hunting is included in the exhibit with the inclusion of historical gold-finding tools such as pans, candles, a surveyor’s chain, a scale. The history of the Gold Rush is detailed in text panels on the wall.

For good measure, two chunks of gold dug up during the Gold Rush are on exhibit, too. All of the items are on loan from a private collector.

Hannah Meyer, the assistant director of visitor experience and special events, said the popularity of the exhibit can be discerned easily.

“We keep having to clean the fingerprints off the glass,” she said.

CALIFORNIA GOLD: MODERN MARVELS FROM THE GOLDEN STATE is at Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave. in New Haven, for an unspecified length of time. Peabody.yale.edu.

Florence Griswold Museum This 1922 oil of an East Hartford farm by Milton Avery is part of Florence Griswold Museum's exhibit "Art and the New England Farm." This 1922 oil of an East Hartford farm by Milton Avery is part of Florence Griswold Museum's exhibit "Art and the New England Farm." (Florence Griswold Museum)

On Other Walls

Florence Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St. in Old Lyme, presents “Art and the New England Farm,” with work by Milton Avery, George Henry Durrie, William Henry Howe, Thomas Nason, Martin Lewis, Walker Evans, Michele Felice Corné, Judy Friday and others, May 11 to Sept. 16. flogris.org.

La Grua Center, 32 Water St. in Stonington, presents the Northeastern Connecticut Art Guild in May and June. An opening reception is May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Suggested donation $5. lagruacenter.org.

Windsor Art Center, 40 Mechanic St., presents plein air landscapes in “Out in the Open” from May 12, reception 5 to 7 p.m., to June 23. The artists are Zufar Bikbov, Jack Broderick, Laura J. Eden, Robert Noreika, Elizabeth Rhoades, Shauna Shane and Marilyn Swift. windsorartcenter.org.

Six Summit Gallery, at 6 Summit St. in Ivoryton, presents “Style Spring Salon” May 12 (opening reception 6 to 9 p.m.) to July 12. Artists include Karen Israel, Ellen Gaube, Pat Kelbaugh, Kate Van Wilgen, Karen Ferrand, Lisa Sanders Nina Edwards, Angi Shearstone, Shannon Duggan, Frances Maravelea, Hanna Jung, Lisa Kim and Carol Dunn. sixsummitgallery.com.

“Bearing Witness,” an exhibit about man’s relationship with the natural world, is at Hygienic Art Galleries, 79 Bank St. in New London, from May 12, reception 7 to 10 p.m., until June 9. Susan Hickman will exhibit alongside Mark Szantyr of Mansfield. Hygienic.org.

New Haven Paint and Clay Club’s 117th annual Juried Art Exhibit will run until June 2 at Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon St. in New Haven. Opening reception is May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. newhavenpaintandclayclub.org.