'Captive Bodies' At Yale Tells History Of Prison Practices In British Isles

Before the 18th century in England, criminals didn’t go to prison. Prisons, as understood by people in the 21st century, did not exist. Neither did the now-routine practice of presumption of innocence.

Criminals were sent to dungeons inside palaces. They often were tortured or starved. Some were sentenced to hard labor or slavery. Others were executed or exiled to a penal colony such as Australia. Political opponents of powerful people, and people deeply in debt, often met the same fate.

An exhibit at Yale Center for British Art tells the history of penal practices in the British Isles. Curator Courtney Skipton Long says the decline of the British Empire – depriving England of penal colonies in the 19th century – and the prison-reform movement changed the ways prisoners were both housed and perceived. Prisons began being built.

Courtesy Yale Center for British Art "Count Ugolino della Gherardesca and His Sons in Prison," a 1774 mezzotint on paper by John Dixon, after Sir Joshua Reynolds. "Count Ugolino della Gherardesca and His Sons in Prison," a 1774 mezzotint on paper by John Dixon, after Sir Joshua Reynolds. (Courtesy Yale Center for British Art)

“What is the purpose of a prison, to hold those outside the realm of good society,” Skipton Long says. “Before, it was the lord of the manor locking people up. But can a prison provide reform, with labor, education, spiritual instruction?”

The sight of a prison, too, acted as a deterrent to crime, she says: “A prison is both about keeping people in and keeping people out. They deter crime by a visual presence.”

Artworks depict prisoners pre- and post-reform, depictions of reformer John Howard – whose 1777 “The State of the Prisons” detailed horrifying conditions in European prisons – and diagrams of early prisons, whose design were considered state-of-the-art but later considered flawed.

The exhibit also studies the idea of captivity as a literary trope, with figures from Shakespeare. Richard Skelton’s 1795 etching “Burial of the Two Princes” shows the imprisonment in the Tower of London of the two sons of Edward IV, whose disappearance is one of the plot points of “Richard III.”

CAPTIVE BODIES: BRITISH PRISONS 1750-1900 is at Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, until Nov. 25. britishart.yale.edu.

Courtesy Still River Editions "The Stillness in Between,” photographs by Luciana McClure of Hamden and Cam Gould of Monroe, is at The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury from Oct. 13 until Dec. 21. "The Stillness in Between,” photographs by Luciana McClure of Hamden and Cam Gould of Monroe, is at The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury from Oct. 13 until Dec. 21. (Courtesy Still River Editions)

On Other Walls

Gallery on the Green, on the town green in Canton, presents its 51st annual Open Juried Exhibition, curated by Melanie Carr, from Oct. 12 to Nov. 10. The opening reception is Oct. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. Also in that time frame will be a solo show of paintings by Susan Bradley. galleryonthegreen.org.

West Hartford Art League, 37 Buena Vista Road, presents a solo exhibit by Alicia Mordenti of Washington, who won best in show at the 2018 CT+6 exhibit, from Oct. 11 to Nov. 4. An opening reception will be Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. westhartfordart.org.

"The Stillness in Between,” photographs by Luciana McClure of Hamden and Cam Gould of Monroe, is at The Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St. in Danbury, from Oct. 13, with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m., until Dec. 21. stillrivereditions.com.

“Shelby Head: An Infrastructure of Silence” is at Fernando Luis Alvarez Gallery, 96 Bedford St. in Stamford, starting Oct. 13, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. alvarezgallery.com.