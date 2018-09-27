'Chado: The Way Of Tea' At Wesleyan

In China and Japan, tea is more than just the most popular beverage. For centuries, it has been a force so powerful it has influenced architecture, religion, lifestyles, poetry, gardening, ceramics, etiquette, kitchenware, textiles, posture, and even how people see the world: with simplicity, modesty, humility.

An exhibit at Wesleyan University’s College of East Asian Studies, “Chado: The Way of Tea,” outlines the history of this ubiquitous beverage, from its beginnings as a healing herb to its evolution and expansion, which at a certain point began accompanying the expansion of Buddhism.

The exhibit includes varieties of drinking and serving vessels and tools, different varieties of tea and explanations about how each variety takes on its own distinctive flavor, photographs of tea fields in China, a kimono used in a tea ceremony, a ceremonial structure that enhances the ceremony, a poem about tea, profiles of famous tea pioneers and other items that illuminate the story of this historic drink.

Courtesy Wesleyan University "The Way of Tea" exhibit at Wesleyan University includes teapots and bowls and various accountrements. "The Way of Tea" exhibit at Wesleyan University includes teapots and bowls and various accountrements. (Courtesy Wesleyan University)

Stephen Morrell, the exhibit’s curator, said that the camellia plant that makes tea grew wild in China and was the focus of legends pertaining to its origin. In the first century, it began to be used for medicinal purposes, and by the third century was considered an antidote to drinking too much alcohol.

By the sixth century, Buddhist monasteries had developed rituals for the presentation of tea. As the religion grew in popularity, so did tea. When Buddhism crossed the Sea of Japan, the tea ceremony took on a new life, as Japanese monasteries refined the rituals to take on elements of their own culture.

“When tea took the path of the aristocracy, they built big pavilions and had parties to show off their beautiful tea utensils. But for Buddhists it was an extension of their practice, and it was available to anyone,” Morrell said. “It was part of the culture of mindfulness, to be present in the moment. … It’s like a gentleness being cultivated.”

CHADO: THE WAY OF TEA is at the College of East Asian Studies Gallery, 343 Washington Terrace, on the campus of Wesleyan University in Middletown, until Nov. 30. For details about related programming, including a tea ceremony on Nov. 3, visit wesleyan.edu/ceas.

Courtesy Lyme Academy "The Future of Figurative Art" is at Lyme Academy College in Fine Arts in Old Lyme. "The Future of Figurative Art" is at Lyme Academy College in Fine Arts in Old Lyme. (Courtesy Lyme Academy)

On Other Walls

Lyme Art Association, 90 Lyme St. in Old Lyme, presents the New England Landscape Exhibition until Nov. 9. The opening reception is Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. lymeartassociation.org.

“Tongue in Cheek,” an exhibit of work by Bryan Gorneau, is at Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St. in Stonington, until Nov. 10. The opening reception is Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. mysticmuseumofart.org.

Melanie Carr Gallery, 10 North Main St. in Essex, presents “And By Necessity,” curated by Karl Goulet, with work by Emily Albee, Erin Cunliffe, Jessica Fallis, Aaron Flynn, Goulet, Keri Halloran, Nicole Haynes, Sydney Morris, Tara Nugent, Saint Aedan, Rose Orelup, Amy Ozga, Rachel Rubenbauer, Erika Santos, Sarah Sparkowski and Madeline Stenson. It will be up until Nov. 4. melaniecarrgallery.com.

“The Future of Figurative Art,” curated by Roland Becerra, is at Chauncey Stillman Gallery at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts, 84 Lyme St. in Old Lyme, until Nov. 10. newhaven.edu/lyme/exhibitions.

Arts Center Killingworth presents its Annual Autumn Arts Festival on Oct. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The American Legion Hall, 43 Bradley Road in Madison. Spectrum Gallery, 61 Main St. in the Centerbrook section of Essex, will present a group exhibit of pieces from artists participating in the festival. The show runs through Nov. 4. spectrumartgallery.org.