'Fine Art & Flowers' Returns To Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum’s 37th annual spring tradition, Fine Art & Flowers is April 27 to 29 at the museum at 600 Main St. in Hartford.

More than 60 artworks on exhibit in the museum will be accompanied by floral arrangements inspired by the colors, compositions and/or subject matter of those paintings. The arrangements are created by florists, garden clubs and interior designers throughout New England.

In conjunction with the fundraising event, several special events will be held, including a bus trip on June 20 to the New York Botanical Gardens. Admission to the museum will be increased by $3 during the special event. thewadsworth.org/flowers