Syrian Refugee Tells Her Heartbreaking Tale Through Her Art At Clare Gallery

Adeebah Alnemar has a heartbreaking story that she tells through her artwork. An exhibit of Alnemar’s drawings, up now at Clare Gallery in Hartford, relates a life full of love, fear, flight and hope.

In 2012, Alnemar, her husband and their five children lived in Homs, Syria. Her husband was arrested with all other males age 10 to 60 in their area. She bailed him out.

“We had to flee. Men who get out of prison and are arrested again, no one ever hears from them again,” Alnemar says through a translator.

The family and 300 others fled to the Jordanian border, a three-hour walk in the dark of a cold night, over hills, through thorns, unable to make a sound, even when they fell with babies in their arms. For five years, the family lived in Jordan, but had limited access to schools. Then they immigrated to America and settled in West Hartford. Many of Alnemar’s relatives still live in Syria.

In the 19 pieces in the Church Street gallery, Alnemar uses symbolism to convey all aspects of the flight to safety. A self-portrait shows her with one eye, her hand over her mouth. “When I first came to America, I was afraid. I didn’t speak English. I didn’t want people to misunderstand me,” she says.

In another, a decimated city sits inside the core of a half-eaten apple. “Syrian apples are famous in the Middle East,” she says. “The apple looks like something scary came to eat it. The scary monster is war.”

In a piece called “Faith,” a butterfly sits on a hand. “I am not afraid of the hand I landed on, because I have faith. The hand is America. I am the butterfly.”

Birds are a recurring theme. “Birds appeal to me. They can go anywhere without a passport,” she says.

A map of the Arab countries is overhung with images of doors to symbolize the European and North American countries that welcome refugees.

“I am grateful to America and all the people here for giving us this chance,” she says.

ADEEBAH: MY LIFE, MY STORY is at Clare Gallery at Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St. in Hartford, until May 18. A reception, with Middle Eastern food prepared by Alnemar, is April 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. adeebah-alnemar.squarespace.com

On Other Walls

“Final Days: Photographs by Hasna Muhammad” is at The Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 E. Liberty St. in Danbury, from April 7, opening with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m., until June 1. Muhammad is the daughter of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. stillrivereditions.com.

“John J. Bedoya: New Works” is at Fernando Luis Alvarez Gallery, 96 Bedford St. in Stamford, starting April 7, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. alvarezgallery.com.

Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main St. in Waterbury, presents “By Hand: Sol LeWitt,” a collection of hand-painted gouaches, from April 8 to June 10. An opening reception is April 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. mattmuseum.org.

Graffiti artist REO is the artist on show now at West Side Wines and Spirits, 10 Raymond Road in West Hartford. A meet-the-artist event will be April 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

An opening reception will be held April 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maple and Main Gallery, at that intersection in Chester, for its annual Spring Exhibit. mapleandmaingallery.com.