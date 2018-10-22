Comic Art At CCSU Gives Voice To Issues Of Women, From Beauty Standards To #metoo

No topic is too difficult when presented as a comic artwork. Layet Johnson and Leela Corman, curators of the new comic-art exhibit at Central Connecticut State University, wanted artists to expose their fears, worries, neuroses and nightmares.

“We’re talking about honesty and being OK with your feelings and feeling safe. That’s what comics do,” says Johnson, who teaches cartoon art at the university.

In the spirit of #metoo, all the artists are women. Not all of the subject matter is #metoo related, but all of the works illustrate topics women feel strongly about.

“This isn’t a #metoo exhibit. It’s a rally. It’s a party. It’s a conversation. Everybody is just showing up with their sign,” Johnson says.

Corman, herself an artist, feels strongly about mother-daughter relations: In her comic, a woman shrinks her mother and wears her on a chain.

Jessica Campbell fantasizes about a spaceship crew made up of women, landing in a world full of men and boys who treat them with disdain.

Megan Kelso muses on standards of beauty; her character stresses about who is prettier.

Mary Fleener turns that around with a story about a buxom friend desired by men.

Roberta Gregory’s character shows a love-hate relationship with her body: Her breast, possibly cancerous, grows teeth and attacks her.

Kristen Radtke fearlessly depicts an intimate couple, the woman scowling as the man says “I like it when you do things that hurt you, it means you’re doing it for me.”

Emily Flake’s work also bravely faces a fear experienced by many: concern that mental illness in the family will pass down to her daughter.

Inevitably, though, #metoo rears its head. Ariel Bordeaux tells a story of a girl who is molested and is too afraid to tell anyone. Tyler Cohen lashes out at the sexual objectification of women as young as 12.

Other artists are Justine Andersen, Ivy Atoms, Lilli Carré, Flannery Cashill, Erin Curry, Anya Davidson, Margot Ferrick, Jess Fink, Winnie T. Frick, Phoebe Gloeckner, V.A. Graham, Rachel Mesplay Helm, MariNaomi, Lucy Knisley, Caroline McClain, Carta Monir, Molly Colleen O’Connell, Lark Pien, Keiler Jean Roberts, Jess Ruliffson, Beatrix Urkowitz and Mickey Zacchilli.

SEX, DEATH AND VISCERAL HONESTY: INDEPENDENT WOMEN’S COMIC ARTISTS FROM THE 1960S UNDERGROUND MOVEMENT TO TODAY is in the gallery on the second floor of Samuel S. T. Chen Fine Arts Center (Maloney Hall) at CCSU in New Britain, though Nov. 15. ccsu.edu/art/galleries.

