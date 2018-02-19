Photos Of CT Quarries Among 'Quarry' Exhibit At Real Art Ways

Andrew Buck is fascinated by quarries.

“They are just this vast open space. It is so quiet. It feels and looks like another planet,” Buck says. “There really isn’t anything you’re likely to come across that looks remotely like this.”

The Farmington photographer has spent years creating images of quarries. Seven of his panoramic pigment inkjet prints are on exhibit now at Real Art Ways.

About 10 years ago, Buck created a series on rock face, shot in tight close-up, focusing on hills that were blasted to make roads, cross-cut with parallel hash marks.

“I’ve always been very influenced by the abstract expressionists. This was my foray into that kind of imagery,” he says. Those photos were exhibited at Real Art Ways.

Andrew Buck Andrew Buck visited quarries in Meriden, Plainville, Stony Creek and Ohio to create the images in "Quarry." Andrew Buck visited quarries in Meriden, Plainville, Stony Creek and Ohio to create the images in "Quarry." (Andrew Buck)

His new work at the Hartford art space is an expansion on that. “The space of these quarries required great panoramic images,” he says.

Buck got permission to enter trap-rock quarries in Meriden and Plainville, a granite quarry in Stony Creek and a limestone quarry in Woodville, Ohio. Using a Swiss-made Roundshot 360-degree panoramic camera, Buck obtained intensely detailed images of these seemingly alien lands, occupied only by stairstep-shaped hills, sand, rocks, scrubby bushes and rain puddles. The only indicators of human life are a few abandoned industrial vehicles, tire tracks and tubes where explosives are placed.

One exceptional photo shows an abandoned quarry in Stony Creek, deeply filled with water, a rusty old derrick in the background, a crumbling brick shed, an abandoned floating platform.

“These spaces are otherworldly, but they are earth art in an almost accidental manner,” Buck says. “These amazing spaces and sculptures are totally unintentional.”

Also on view now at Real Art Ways is “Wander,” a collection of drawings and photographs by Stephen Grossman of New Haven; and “Abductions and Reconstructions,” a show of abstraction, collage and sculpture by Meg Hitchcock, Ryan Sarah Murphy and Liz Sweibel.

“ANDREW BUCK: QUARRY” is at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford, until May 27. “Wander” and “Abductions and Reconstructions” are up until April 8. realartways.org.