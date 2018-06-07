NBMAA Exhibit Highlights New Britain's Industrial History

Paul Baylock grew up in New Britain and walked past the factories daily.

“They were like cathedrals,” he said. “Workers would coat the windows with material that was reflective so the heat wouldn’t come in or to reduce the light. You could see the color blue or red come out. It had the quality of stained glass.”

Years later, when he had an art studio in the old Landers, Frary & Clark building, he took some discarded window frames when the building was being renovated. He didn’t know what to do with them yet.

Four of the windows, enhanced with clear plastic saw-cut images evoking New Britain’s industrial past, are the centerpiece of an exhibit at New Britain Museum of American Art.

In “Relics of Industry,” Baylock merges the city’s history and his own history into mixed-media visions of windows, hardware, city slogans and his father’s face, abstracted and formed into grids that themselves resemble windows.

Baylock, 65, a retired art teacher in New Britain schools, worked in a factory himself, briefly.

“It was Peter Paul Electronics. It was scary. There was this machine that trimmed down electric coils. You had to know the thing might come down on your hands,” he said.

Courtesy New Britain Museum of American Art Paul Baylock's artworks use repeated imagery of a little girl selling wares on the street in Mexico. Paul Baylock's artworks use repeated imagery of a little girl selling wares on the street in Mexico. (Courtesy New Britain Museum of American Art)

Years later, he severed a finger and thought about the factory.

“People using their hands in machines, the same thing would be happening,” he said. “I thought it was a good symbol for the loss of life and limb while making products.” He incorporates imagery of a hand with a severed finger into his pieces.

One visual element – a Mexican street vendor – is about New Britain, too.

“Back in 1993 I took six students down for a cultural exchange to Puebla, Mexico, sponsored by Stanley Works,” he said. “We went to this little town. She was selling her wares. … It ties Mexico and Stanley Works with New Britain.”

NEW/NOW PAUL BAYLOCK: RELICS OF INDUSTRY is at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., until Oct. 21. nbmaa.org.

Collection of Richard J. and Mae J. Smethurst Miidera (Mii-dera Temple), a 1899 woodblock print, is part of an exhibit at Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. Miidera (Mii-dera Temple), a 1899 woodblock print, is part of an exhibit at Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. (Collection of Richard J. and Mae J. Smethurst)

