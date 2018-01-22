Hygienic 2-Week Art Fest Includes Exhibits, Music, Fashion, Film

Hygienic Art XXXIX, the latest in the annual series of winter arts events of visual arts, music, film, fashion, dance and theater, begins Jan. 26 and runs through Feb. 9 at various locations around the New London waterfront.

Two events kick off the festivities. The Hygienic Hootenanny is at 33 Golden St. on Friday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. Singer-songwriters performing are Sherwood, Charlie Reyburn, Ben and Nancy Parent, Hugh Birdsall and The Carolans. Admission is by donation. The Screening Room, at 35 Union St., is an indie film festival showcasing the work of local filmmakers.

Two art exhibits open Saturday, Feb. 27. Hygienic Young Artists Expo is in the Garde Art Gallery, 305 State St., from noon to 4 p.m. Salons des Indépendants, an unjuried, free-for-all, will open at Hygienic Galleries, 79 Bank St., at 7 p.m. and run until Feb. 10. A satellite gallery at 153 Bank St. specifically designed for fluorescent pigments and materials will also show Salons des Indépendants work.

Also on Saturday, Jan. 27, Rock Haus at Crocker House Ballroom, 35 Union St., will run from 6 p.m. to midnight, with bands Driving Route 9 (7 p.m.), Sue Menhart Band (7:45 p.m.), Phat A$tronaut (8:30 p.m.), Fleet Music (9:15 p.m.), No Mind (10 p.m.) and Llama Tsunami (11 p.m.).

A visual scavenger hunt, Hygienic Photo-gienic, runs from Jan. 27 to 31. Photographers pick up packets with theme words at Hygienic Gallery on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. The packets must be returned, with photos illustrating the words, on Jan. 31. An exhibit of work created in the hunt will open at Expressiones Cultural Center, 84 Bank St., on Feb. 2 (reception 6 to 8 p.m.) and run to Feb. 11.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, Naked Canvas, a live body-painting competition, is at Crocker House Ballroom starting at 8 p.m. Laura Dowding and Suave-Ski will perform.

A fashion show, Fashion in the Ballroom, is at Crocker House, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.

Mayfly Playhouse is at Crocker House on Feb. 3 starting at 8 p.m. The evening is a series of short plays that were created, rehearsed, produced and performed within a 24-hour time span. Playwrights include Jake Kaeser, Darcy Parker Bruce, Anna Maria Trusky, Lenny Bellet, Scott Kegler, Kyle Minor, Alec Asten, Victoria Gordon, Lura Hepler, Tracy Tremblay and Robert MacPherson.

The last event of the festival is Poets Café at Hygienic Galleries, on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Hartford comic Nika Domingo will open the show, followed by Hartford poet Shanell Sharpe. An open mic starts at 9 p.m.

Admission to most events is free or suggested donation. hygienic.org.