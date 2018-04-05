Dirt Salon Hosting Exhibit Of Hubcap Art

A true artist finds inspiration in a variety of places, a mashup of influences. Elisa Tenenbaum’s current project sprang to life through two disparate experiences: a visit to one of the world’s most prestigious museums, and the sight of a piece of garbage by the side of the road.

Twenty-five pieces from Tenenbaum’s series are up starting Saturday, April 14, at Dirt Salon in Hartford.

Tenenbaum, a graduate of the University of Hartford Art School, was in Madrid visiting The Prado. While other visitors admired the spectacular array of medieval paintings, Tenenbaum found herself looking at the frames. “They were so ornate and jewel-encrusted. Some of them are just incredible,” she says.

Then, while driving, she saw a shiny, discarded hubcap. “It hit me. It would be interesting to use a hubcap as a frame for a piece,” she says.

She combed used car-parts stores for vintage hubcaps made of stainless steel, rather than new ones, which are made of plastic. At Walmart, she bought metal burner covers used on electric stoves.

“I had to find a way to put something on top of the hubcap that still looked like an integral part of it,” she says.

Tenenbaum sands the covers and brushes them with oil-based primer. From there she creates still lifes, floral paintings and landscapes and mounts the burner covers onto the hubcaps.

Elisa Tenenbaum paints on metal burner covers and attaches them to vintage metal hubcaps. This is titled "Hybrid #24."

“I thought it would be an ironic twist to do these Dutch-looking botanicals as sort of contradiction with the hubcap. … I thought it made a funny contrast,” she says. “The flowers and plants are fictionalized. I start with real botanicals, then change the leaves and change the petals to create my own plant.”

For still lifes, she likes to include small metal pieces, like a salt-shaker lid, to accentuate the hubcap.

In addition to the ready-made frame, the satisfaction of repurposing old things and the affordability of the working materials, using hubcaps has other attractions for Tenenbaum.

Elisa Tenenbaum paints traditional scenes with a twist. This is titled "Takeout Boxes and Damask."

“There is something very freeing when I paint on them. I think when I paint on a canvas there is this pressure that it has to be a masterpiece,” she says. “There is something about a hubcap that takes it away from that. If I mess up one of those burner covers they’re only a couple of dollars.”

Dirt Salon, at 50 Bartholomew Ave., will hold an opening reception on April 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. for Tenenbaum’s exhibit. The party, called “Wild HeART Experience,” also will feature the “Faschinn” of Chinnyere McPherson, anatomy-related sculptures by Alexia LaLande and live painting by Andre Rochester. Music will be provided by DJ B David. Tenenbaum’s show will be up until mid-May. thedirtsalon.com.

"Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Sharp and Ross Eastman" will run at Bruce Museum in Greenwich. The show features 26 photographs of bees, native bee specimens, bee houses and giant model bees at 20x scale.

On Other Walls

“Being Returned,” an exhibit of paintings by Adam Veins, is at EBK Gallery [small works], 218 Pearl St. in Hartford, until April 30. A reception will be held April 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ebkgallery.com.

“Presence: Encounters with the Figure,” work by Lexa Axon, Charles Cajori, Helen Cantrell, Barbara Grossman, Catherine Kehoe, Ken Kewley and Larry Morelli, is at Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St. in Torrington, April 12 to May 19. Opening reception is April 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. fivepointsgallery.org.

Hartford Fine Art and Framing, 80 Pitkin St. in East Hartford, presents “Storytime: The Art of Children’s Book Illustrators in Connecticut” from April 13 to May 12. A reception on April 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. will include a scavenger hunt, raffle, snacks and a chance to meet artists. Those in the show are Rosemary Wells, Deborah Freedman, Robert Casilla and Kinuko Y. Craft. hartfordfineart.com.

Connecticut River Artisans Cooperative will hold a reception April 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. to welcome new members Sharon Chaples, Sandy Sicignano and Andrea Aron. The event will be at 55 Main St. in Essex. ctriverartisans.org.

“Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Sharp and Ross Eastman” will run at Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive in Greenwich, April 14 to Nov. 11. The show features 26 photographs of bees, native bee specimens, bee houses and giant model bees at 20x scale. brucemuseum.org.

“Making America: The Irish in the Civil War Era,” a collection of first-hand Civil War-era drawings from the Becker Collection, is at Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum, 3011 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, until October. ighm.org.