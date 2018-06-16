Karla Knight's 'Spaceship Drawings' At EBK In Hartford

Karla Knight’s pencil-on-paper drawings, which she calls “spaceships,” look like schematic diagrams scattered with letters not from any human alphabet but from an alphabet beyond Earthly understanding. Knight, of Redding, wants them to stay beyond our understanding.

“People ask me if there is a key. They are missing the point. It’s not about deciphering them. It’s about living with the unknown of them,” Knight said. “It can be uncomfortable living with the unknown.”

Courtesy EBK Gallery Karla Knight sees her own language in her dreams. Karla Knight sees her own language in her dreams. (Courtesy EBK Gallery)

An exhibit of Knight’s drawings are up now at EBK Gallery [small works] in Hartford.

The idea for her spaceships goes back to childhood. “Half of my family was really into weird stuff, séances and Ouija boards. My father was a writer and wrote about UFOs and ESP,” she said.

Then decades ago, when her son was learning to read, an idea came to her. “Kids transpose letters and make weird symbols. I thought I’d try it, too. I started my own language,” she said. “I don’t know where it came from or if it means anything. I can’t explain it.”

Courtesy EBK Gallery Karla Knight doesn't want to explain what her drawings mean. "I'm much happier when I don't," she said, Karla Knight doesn't want to explain what her drawings mean. "I'm much happier when I don't," she said, (Courtesy EBK Gallery)

Knight draws on old journal or ledger paper, to give her creations a sense of age, and sometimes collages them from different sources. She said she doesn’t pre-plan how the drawings will look. “They look like diagrams. That’s just how they come out,” she said. “Of course it comes from the unconscious.”

Now Knight’s made-up language is a part of her. “A couple years ago I started to dream in the language. It was very cool. It got so much into my subconscious that it just started to flow out,” Knight said.

Courtesy EBK Gallery Karla Knight considers her language "ancient and futuristic at the same time." Karla Knight considers her language "ancient and futuristic at the same time." (Courtesy EBK Gallery)

The dream-language, however, was still just visual, not spoken. “I don’t hear it. I just see it. It’s kind of ancient and futuristic at the same time,” Knight said.

And if a future civilization found them, what would they think of them? Knight has no response to that. “I don’t analyze it. I’m much happier when I don’t,” she said.

KARLA KNIGHT: SPACESHIP DRAWINGS is at EBK Gallery [small works], 218 Pearl St. in Hartford, until July 30. An artist reception is June 23 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ebkgallery.com.

Jennifer Knaus “The Imagined & Invented Figure: Aris Moore, Jennifer Knaus, and Jennifer McCandless” is at Melanie Carr Gallery in Essex until July 23. “The Imagined & Invented Figure: Aris Moore, Jennifer Knaus, and Jennifer McCandless” is at Melanie Carr Gallery in Essex until July 23. (Jennifer Knaus)

