CT Open House Day Offers Free And Discounted Admissions

The annual Connecticut Open House Day – during which the state’s cultural attractions offer discounted or free admission, free tours, giveaways, special offers and kids’ activities – will be June 9 with more than 180 participants statewide.

Hartford venues offering free admission are the Amistad Center for Art & Culture, the Butler-McCook House & Garden, the Connecticut Historical Society, the Old State House, the Connecticut State Library and Harriet Beecher Stowe Center. Discounted admission is offered at Connecticut Science Center and the Isham-Terry House. The Mark Twain House & Museum celebrates with discounted house tours and a free “Tom Sawyer Day” that features a frog demo, mask making, costumed actors and live music. Real Art Ways will offer members’ movie pricing for all.

Dozens of special events around the state include cooking demos at Imagine Nation in Bristol, wagon rides to see the bison at Creamery Brook in Brooklyn, craft workshops at Cheshire Historical Society, complimentary wine tastings at Priam Vineyards in Colchester, music played on an Edison phonograph at Nellie McKnight Museum in Ellington, a raffle for Roz Chast merchandise at Guilford Art Center, genealogy activities at Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum in Hamden, free mineral specimens at the Mining Museum in Kent, free seeds at the Jonathan Trumbull Jr. House in Lebanon, touch-a-truck at Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester, a meditation workshop at Buttonwood Tree in Middletown, free Wallace Nutting notecards at Old Town Hall Museum in Southbury, a scavenger hunt at Torrington Library and an exhibit of antique farm tools at Strong Family Farm in Vernon.

Details and a full list of participants at ctvisit.com