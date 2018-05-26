Art2Unite Exhibit (With Live Music) Raises Money For Homeless, Hungry, Addicted

Christine Chaise Greenwood straddles two worlds. She was born and raised in France, but she moved to the United States when she married Peter Greenwood. Both are artists well-known in the Hartford community. She wanted to organize an event to give back to her adopted community, and the choice was easy: an exhibit and sale of work from people of diverse cultures.

“My idea for organizing this art and music fundraiser event is to bring local artists from here and from around the world together to celebrate art, diversity and humanity,” Greenwood says. “It's a unique opportunity to raise awareness and money to help the people in need in our community.”

Her event, Art2Unite International, is June 2 in Hartford.

Christine Chaise Greenwood, who organized Art2Unite, also will show her work at the benefit exhibit.

The name of the exhibit reflects the origins of the artists, Greenwood says. Some artists are born in the United States, on the mainland or in Puerto Rico. Others are from England, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Ivory Coast, Haiti, Chile and other countries.

“Whether we are native-born or immigrants or from descent, we are just humans supporting and helping other humans, because we can,” Greenwood says.

Ten percent of the proceeds from sales of artworks will be divided equally among Foodshare, the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition to fight opioid abuse and the Hartford homeless shelter South Park Inn.

Other artists include Georges Annan Kingsley, Miguel Jose Matos, Pierre Sylvain, Ron Crowcroft, Sarah Warda, Svetlana Shorey, Karolina Kopek, Renee Beyor, Benjamin Grippo, Maurice D. Robertson, Joseph R. Gorneault, Jonna Sjöblom, Chris Dudanowicz, Angela Luna Grano, Phil Caron, Peter Greenwood, Devany Greenwood, Kathryn Klebenow, Andrea J. Sokolowski, Rachel Crampton, Iya Tucker and Paul Baylock.

Live music will be provided by Sarah Rose Jazz, Chris Dudanowicz, Angela Luna, Nick Jacobs and Ramon Morant, with dancing by Erica. Hog River Brewery will provide food and drinks.

ART2UNITE INTERNATIONAL will be held at Hartford ArtSpace Gallery, 555 Asylum Ave. in Hartford, on June 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. facebook.com.

An endangered Malayan tiger, Panthera tigris jacksoni, at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo, is one of the photos in "National Geographic Photo Ark," an exhibit of 50 photographs by Joel Sartore, at Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive in Greenwich.

On Other Walls

City Gallery, 994 State St. in New Haven, presents “Partial Vision: Blizzard,” a collection of work by Phyllis Crowley, from May 31 to June 24. The opening reception is June 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. city-gallery.org.

Artwork by Daniel Dahlstrom will be at Simsbury 1820 House, 731 Hopmeadow St., starting June 2, when it opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

A traveling exhibit, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” of 50 photographs by Joel Sartore, opens at Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive in Greenwich, on June 2, and runs until Sept. 2. An opening reception will be June 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. brucemuseum.org.

Photographer Roy Money and printmaker John David Scully will show their work at the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library, 146 Thimble Island Road, Stony Creek Village in Branford, from June 3, opening with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m., until June 26. wwml.org.