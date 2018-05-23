Art Buying And Making At Art In The Park In Manchester

Art in the Park, the yearly free art-showing and -buying shindig at Center Memorial Park in Manchester, will hold its 45th annual event on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showing work from more than 150 artists and artisans from all over Connecticut.

Carol Bower "Bluebirds" by Carol Bower is one artwork to be seen at Art in the Park.

Painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, digital, pottery, metal, fiber arts and other artworks will be shown in the park that surrounds the Mary Cheney Library at Main and Center streets.

Interactive projects also will be offered, including a giant community mural, other art stations and painting sessions. Live music will be performed. Antony Zito will do a live painting of a 48 x 60 inch canvas.

Proceeds will benefit Young @ Art CT Inc., a nonprofit organization that brings art to young people. youngatartct.org.