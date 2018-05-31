Art for AIDS In Hartford

Every year, AIDS CT gathers at ArtSpace in Hartford for Art for AIDS. At the art exhibit and party, attendees all get to take one piece of art off the wall and take it home. The first person to choose usually is Joel Fried, who founded the fundraiser in honor of his late brother, Richard Fried.

This year, the ninth anniversary of the art party, Fried won’t be there. Fried, who lives in Florida and New York, has given his first-choice tickets this year to Arthur Harris, an HIV-positive artist, in recognition of his place in Hartford’s LGBT community.

Denise Balcanoff All ticket-buyers to Art for AIDS get to take home one piece of artwork. Among the selections is this floral work by Denise Balcanoff.

“I enjoy the fun of picking the first art piece. But I thought, why don’t we give it to someone who is active in community or somebody who doesn’t come to the event because they can’t afford it,” Fried said. “I wouldn’t want it to be someone who can easily afford a $50 or $100 ticket. I want it to be an unsung hero kind of person.”

Kamora Herrington of True Colors, where Harris has been mentored, praised him. “Life has thrown him some curve balls and on his best days he rolls with them beautifully,” she said. “On other days he allows himself to be human and feel, knowing that all of life isn’t sunshine and rainbows. He is realistic, optimistic and a role model.”

Bernard Duffy Bernard Duffy's painting of a church is among the pieces in the Art for AIDS art grab.

Gwendolyn Shea Murphy-Graveley, who organizes the event, said about 130 artists are participating this year. Each artist can contribute up to three 12x12 painted canvases and are offered space in the gallery to sell other artworks. Artists keep 80 percent of the proceeds for sold works. AIDS CT gets 20 percent.

After the art grab, any canvases left unclaimed will be added to the art that is for sale. “No canvas goes unloved,” Graveley said.

Colin McEnroe and Carolyn Paine will be emcees of the event. Music will be provided by Axcénted DJ (aka Luis Figueroa-Martinez).

Proceeds from the event benefit AIDS CT, with 20 percent going to The Richard B. Fried Fund, an endowment administered by Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

ART FOR AIDS is Saturday, June 9, from 7 to 11 p.m. at ArtSpace Gallery, 555 Asylum Ave. in Hartford. Parking is available at the train station across the street. The art grab begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets range from $60 to $400. aidsct.org.

Frank Federico Frank Federico will show his work at Mercy by the Sea in Madison from June 10 until July 8.

On Other Walls

Susan Powell Fine Art Gallery, 679 Boston Post Road in Madison, presents “David Dunlop - Natural Rhythms” from June 1, opening with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., until July 7. susanpowellfineartcom.

Twelve artists from NEST Arts Factory in Bridgeport will show their work — watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, sculpture and framed jewelry – at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, until June 28. The artists are Kristen Ambrosi of Fairfield, Patrice Barrett of Easton, Carlos Davila of Bridgeport, Jane Davila of Bridgeport, Gwen Hendrix of Oxford, Phyllis Lee of Westport, Kristin Merrill of Easton, Meighan Morrison of Bridgeport, Jill Morton of Wilton, Susan Taylor Murray of Monroe, Denise Susalka of Redding and Janice Sweetwater of Redding. wiltonlibrary.org.

“Nancy Lasar: Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” will be June 9, opening with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m., until Sept. 28 at The Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St. in Danbury. stillrivereditions.com.

Art on Groton Bank will have its 12th annual outdoor arts festival on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St. Free water taxi rides will be run throughout the day. artongrotonbank.org.

Frank Federico will show his work at the Mary C. Daly Art Gallery at Mercy by the Sea, 167 Neck Road in Madison, from June 10, opening with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m., until July 8. mercybythesea.org.