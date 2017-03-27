Liz Whitney Quisgard's 'Scramble' Fiber Art At Benton

The small gallery off the main exhibit space at the William Benton Museum of Art in Storrs is not much larger than a coat closet, but it is now alive with color, courtesy of Liz Whitney Quisgard.

Quisgard's creations, woven with yarn and needles on a background of buckram, climb around the walls, often spilling onto the floor, in some spaces entirely covering up the walls.

"White space is boring, uninteresting. There's nothing there," Quisgard says during an interview from her home in New York.

Quisgard, 87, has been an artist her whole life. She got her first portrait commission at age 14 and then studied painting and sculpture at the Maryland Institute College of Art. She was a success. She became only the second female artist, after Helen Frankenthaler, represented by influential New York City gallerist Andre Emmerich.

She changed her medium to yarn and needles about 15 years ago. But don't call what she does embroidery or needlepoint, although it technically has a lot in common with those.

"It just sounds so ladylike, like women's work," she says.

Quisgard started out on her artistic yarn adventure focusing on geographical patterns, many of which are seen in the gallery.

"Symmetry was important to me. I think my major influence over a long period of time was Oriental rugs of the tribal sort. ... They're kind of irregular but basically symmetrical," she says. "They're full of interesting little defects and eccentricities."

Then she got bored with symmetry. "I wanted to hang out and go loose," she says. She began creating what she calls "scrambles," random assemblages of off-kilter, amoeba-like shapes.

"I got such a kick out of going wild on those things, letting them overlap and come to a sudden end and make a sharp curve," she says.

Several pieces in Quisgard's "scramble" series hang on the walls in the small space, placed closely together, what she calls "an enforced picture puzzle."

In addition to her wall pieces, Quisgard creates painted pillars, using patterns similar to the those in her "scramble" and symmetrical work.

"She's all about patterning and dimension," says Benton director Nancy Stula. The pillars, like her fiber work, use bright hues and almost entirely forego black, which Quisgard dislikes as much as she dislikes white.

"Black and white are both empty space, meaningless except in themselves. They are two meaningless non-colors that sometimes can be used to serve the purpose of reinforcing real color," she says.

LIZ WHITNEY QUISGARD: AN INSTALLATION is at William Benton Museum of Art, 245 Glenbrook Road, at University of Connecticut in Storrs, until July 30. benton.uconn.edu.