Light Exhibit 'Lumia'At Yale

Thomas Wilfred moved to New York City from his native Denmark in 1916 with a dream he'd had since his childhood. He wanted to create artworks in a medium as old as time but never used to create art: light.

His experiments over the next five decades with undulating, glowing, constantly shifting clouds and shafts of colored lights established him as the forefather of an art movement that didn't really take off until around the time he died in 1968.

Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven has mounted the first solo exhibit of Wilfred's work in more than 40 years. Curator Keely Orgeman said Wilfred sought to create "radiant forms in dark, infinite space," and was inspired by aurora borealis and by Einstein's then-contemporary research on how light moves in space. "Light became a ubiquitous subject, the culture of physics, science, cosmology, astronomy," Orgeman said.

Wilfred's artworks are referred to as "compositions," most of which are titled "opus." He didn't like the flickering lights of cinema, he was looking for a smoother effect, so he invented a device called a Clavilux. The Clavilux projected his kinetic abstractions onto screens in concert halls around the world. He also invented a smaller, television-like device to bring his light compositions into homes.

These in-home mini-Claviluxes consist of a lower black-box compartment, where a light source shines through slowly rotating discs of multicolored glass. It projects the gently flowing and oscillating refracted prismatic images onto a white illustration board on top, viewed through a sheet of smoked glass.

"Before TV, before IMAX, before video, you could own one of these works and have it in your home," Orgeman said. The effect is fascinating and relaxing. The gallery installed benches in front of the projected opuses, for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

"He was encouraging the spectator to linger before the composition ... to be caught up in the illusion ... to be transported into the field of moving light," Orgeman said. Wilfred was not strict with the presentation of the work. "With a remote control, the owner can manipulate the composition," Orgeman said.

Wilfred preferred his images to be viewed in complete silence. The fourth-floor gallery, dark and quiet, is an ideal atmosphere to see Wilfred's work as he intended.

LUMIA: THOMAS WILFRED AND THE ART OF LIGHT will be at Yale University Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St. in New Haven, until July 23. artgallery.yale.edu.