NBMAA, CRIS Installs QR Codes To Enhance Museum Experience For Visually Impaired

In the beauteous, orange-walled Thomas Hart Benton room at New Britain Museum of American Art, visitors can view five 1932 "The Arts of Life in America" murals created by the legendary regionalist painter.

Now because of a collaboration between NBMAA and CRIS Radio, visitors also can use a QR code and their cellphones to hear a brief description of Benton and an analysis of one of the paintings — "Arts of the City" — and the time in which it was painted. ("Arts of the City" is one of five paintings at the museum assigned QR codes.)

It describes people in the Depression-era painting, who pick through trash cans, pose in swimsuits, watch others eat, drink, dance: "Benton's city folk are a cross section of humanity struggling with economic adversity who attempt to rise above their ordinary existences through music, dance, drinking, attending films and even applying their makeup."

The CRIS Access initiative is geared toward increasing museum accessibility to people with visual disabilities. Those with varying degrees of low vision, or with reading difficulties such as dyslexia, can experience the visual art and use the accompanying audio to enhance their visit.

"They want to go to art museums to hear about the art and experience it and learn about it," said Diane Weaver Dunne, executive director of Windsor-based CRIS. "They want to share the experience with their children and grandchildren and their friends."

In addition to the Benton mural, NBMAA artworks with CRIS Access QR codes are Sol LeWitt's "Wall Drawing #1196 — Scribbles"; Albert Bierstadt's "Seal Rock"; Mary Cassatt's "A Caress"; and Dale Chihuly's stairwell chandelier, "Blue and Beyond Blue."

Jeffrey Mainville, the senior manager of visitor experience programs at NBMAA, was not at the museum when the program was conceived, but he is enthusiastic about seeing it make its debut.

"We're really excited about this technology and we hope to expand on it," Mainville says. "We believe that museums are for everyone, and that having access to art can contribute to a more complete life."

Melanie Carr, formerly director of visitor experience and curator of new media at NBMAA, who now owns a gallery in Essex, says artworks that inaugurated the program were chosen carefully, based on their status as masterworks and the improbability of them being removed from the galleries.

"It was important to ensure the works that were part of the audio/QR code project were on view and were stellar examples of our collection, highlights if you will," Carr says.

The nonprofit CRIS (Connecticut Radio Information System, Inc.) is a radio-reading service that serves people with visual disabilities. For more than 40 years, CRIS has broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with audio articles read by volunteer readers from more than 70 newspapers and magazines.

CRIS Access is modeled on a focus group convened by the Smithsonian Institution of museum aficionados with disabilities, Dunne says.

"They asked, 'what is it that you want in a museum?' They said 'we want to be able to experience a museum in a similiar fashion as a typical museum visitor might experience the exhibit.' They don't want to be there for 20 minutes listening to something. They want it to be short and sweet."

A study done by the National Endowment for the Arts found that 11 percent of people with a disabilty of any kind visit museums of any kind, Dunne says.

"They don't think there is enough access."

CRIS began CRIS Access in 2013 at Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts, then expanded to the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Mystic Aquarium and the Connecticut Valley Agricultural Museum at Northwest Park in Windsor. NBMAA is the first art museum to use the service. The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford will feature CRIS Access soon, Dunne says.

The NBMAA CRIS Access collaboration is funded through a grant from American Savings Foundation. Museums without grant funding for the program are charged on a sliding scale, Dunne says, at a much lower a rate than would be charged by for-profit audio programs.

Benton Museum

A similar attempt to enhance art appreciation with audio is used at William Benton Museum of Art at UConn in Storrs. The Benton's enhancements, presented by Guide by Cell, do not tell stories. They complement works with music created at the same time and in the same place as the artwork.

An artwork by Jan Weenix, a 17th-century Dutch painter, is accompanied by an excerpt of Jacob van Eyck's "Doen Daphne d'over schooner Maeght," a 17th-century Dutch classical piece. (A person doesn't actually have to be in the gallery to hear the music. Just call 860-760-5988 x336.)

A 1939 lithograph by Grant Wood is accompanied by an excerpt from the 1931 tune "Life is Like a Bowl of Cherries" by Rudy Vallee and his Connecticut Yankees. (860-760-5988 x331.)

A few other works — by Reginald Marsh, Everett Shinn, Caleb Arnold Slade, Alonzo Sanchez Coello and others — are enhanced by tunes.

Benton Curator Nancy Stula said Guide by Cell can feature recordings of artists and historians talking about artworks, but she likes using music.

"The Benton is part of the School of Fine Arts at UConn, which includes the music department, theater department, as well as art and art history. This seem to be a nice way of integrating art and music and demonstrating our unity," Stula said. "In addition, it is our goal to make as many people comfortable in the galleries as possible. Some people relate to music better than they do to the visual arts. This is a way of bridging that gap."

Other Museums

Bob Burns, director of Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, is keeping an eye on other museums' experiences. Burns says the Matt tried QR codes about three years ago but they were not popular with visitors.

"Our audience either did not have interest in the enhanced information or in some cases, no interest in learning how to use them. We also had some people who did not want to download the app," he says.

Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven is working on an audio tour with visitor-engagement firm Cuseum.

Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London uses an app created by Cuseum. By downloading the Lyman Allyn app, visitors get virtual tours of the galleries, educational content and other features.

Burns is exploring the possibility of using Cuseum software in the future at Mattatuck.