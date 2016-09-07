Rick Shaefer's Refugee Triptychs At Fairfield

In the last few years, many artists have been inspired by the Syrian civil war and asylum seekers to create art to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis. Rick Shaefer, a Bridgeport artist who works in charcoal on vellum, wanted to create something, too. But he couldn't decide how to approach the subject matter.

Then he visited the Yale University Art Gallery.

"I saw these apocalyptic 16th- and 17th-century paintings, the 'last judgments,'" Shaefer said. Further exploration into that era led him to the work of Peter Paul Rubens, whose intense allegorical, mythological and religious works depicted scenes of strife and torment. "He had that angst, that fervor, that pathos," Shaefer said.

Using Rubens' masterpieces and a few other Old Master paintings as an inspiration, Shaefer has created a trilogy of large-scale triptychs depicting masses of traumatized people in flight: over land, over sea, driven out of a city by violent soldiers. The trilogy is on view now at the Walsh Art Gallery at Fairfield University.

Border Crossing Courtesy Fairfield University The triptych "Border Crossing" is one of Rick Shaefer's "Refugee Trilogy," on view now at the Walsh art gallery at Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. The triptych "Border Crossing" is one of Rick Shaefer's "Refugee Trilogy," on view now at the Walsh art gallery at Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. (Courtesy Fairfield University)

Shaefer's "Border Crossing," a chaotic scene of a city in anguish, takes its compositional structure from Rubens' "Massacre of the Innocents" and borrows elements from a Van Dyck work and more than a dozen other works by Rubens, most prominently "Daniel in the Lion's Den." Some humans lie dead, surrounded by military and civilian thugs and vicious animals. Others try to flee or sit in shock. Angels fly above, witnessing the tumult on behalf of the entire universe.

In the center of the piece, a lion stares straight ahead, his face almost human, viewing everything with dismay. "I consider the lion the conscience of the whole thing," Shaefer said. "He's forlorn, disheartened, saddened, wise."

Land Crossing Courtesy Fairfield University The triptych "Land Crossing" is one of Rick Shaefer's "Refugee Trilogy," on view now at the Walsh art gallery at Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. The triptych "Land Crossing" is one of Rick Shaefer's "Refugee Trilogy," on view now at the Walsh art gallery at Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. (Courtesy Fairfield University)

In "Land Crossing," Shaefer used a peaceful scene by Rubens — "A View of Het Steen in the Early Morning" — as a backdrop for a more torturous scene in the foreground inspired by works of Rubens, Titian, Jacob Jordaens and Cornelis Holsteyn. A burdened and overwhelmed group trudges behind other emigrants into an unknown tomorrow. Small fires burn throughout the distant landscape, signaling the possibility of more danger ahead. Many of the group fall in exhaustion and are trampled by the rest.

Water Crossing Courtesy Fairfield University The triptych "Water Crossing" is one of Rick Shaefer's "Refugee Trilogy," on view now at the Walsh art gallery at Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. The triptych "Water Crossing" is one of Rick Shaefer's "Refugee Trilogy," on view now at the Walsh art gallery at Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. (Courtesy Fairfield University)

"Water Crossing" co-opts imagery from Rembrandt's "The Storm on the Sea of Gallilee" and Géricault's "Raft of the Medusa" and adds elements from 12 Rubens works to show an overloaded boat filled with desperate people on a storm-tossed sea.

Mimicking the imagery in Rubens paintings, Shaefer put a Christ figure in the center of each piece.

Shaefer said grounding his work in a 16th- and 17th-century aesthetic casts the refugee crisis in a more timeless and universal light. "I'm not trying to make overtly political statements. I'm trying to make something that resonates on the subject of refugees," he said.

"Since the beginning of time men have been fleeing places. We all started out in Africa and scattered from there. It's not just Syria and Iraq and Africa. It's Vietnam, the Cuban boat people, the Trail of Tears," he said. "It'll keep going on."

The exhibit also includes several of Shaefer's preliminary studies for the pieces, as well as diagrams listing all the paintings used as source materials.

RICK SHAEFER: THE REFUGEE TRILOGY is at Walsh Art Gallery in the lobby of the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 N. Benson Road in Fairfield, until Oct. 22. The opening reception is Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Walsh gallery. fairfield.edu/museum.