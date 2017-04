A Wildlife Encounters Animal Stage Show comes to the Connecticut Science Center April 13 to 15 with show times at 11 a.m., noon, and 2 and 3 p.m. The show features "unique animals and a message focused on sharing awareness concerning issues affecting animals, people, and the Earth." Animals vary from show to show.

The Wildlife Encounters Show requires tickets in addition to regular science center admission. $7 adults; $6 ages 3 to 17; $6 seniors, $5 member. ctsciencecenter.org.