Comedian Whitney Cummings At Foxwoods

What's up with Whitney Cummings? The comedian's own sitcom "Whitney" lasted only two seasons 2011 to13, but "Two Broke Girls," which she created around the same time, lasted six seasons, ending in May of this year. She's continued to appear on TV roasts and star in her own comedy specials.

This year she directed and co-starred in the movie "The Female Brain," which screened at the L.A. Film Festival but hasn't yet seen wide release. Her memoir "I'm Fine… and Other Lies" was released just last month. So who needs sitcoms?

Whitney Cummings brings her stand-up act back to Foxwoods Resort Casino's Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket for a single 8 p.m. show on Nov. 17. Tickets are $36 and $46. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.