Trevor Noah Returns To Foxwoods

Trevor Noah performs in Connecticut rather often, but it seems that every time he visits he has another recent achievement to tout.

This month marks the second anniversary of Noah becoming the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." Earlier this year he published a best-selling autobiography and appeared in his seventh stand-up comedy special. Later this month, Comedy Central is airing the pilot for "The Opposition," a new funny-news series Noah co-created for his "Daily Show" colleague Jordan Klepper.

