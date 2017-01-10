Ten Of CT Theater's Best Moments, A Peek At 2017

As I happily brace myself for a particularly promising theatergoing year in 2017 — especially regarding new plays — I can't shake some lasting images of the year just past. From the start of that year, with "The Moors" at Yale Repertory Theatre and "Romeo and Juliet" at Hartford Stage, to the end of it, with the national tour of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" at The Bushnell and the final performances of Bill Raymond as Scrooge in Hartford Stage's "A Christmas Carol," fine performances and strong direction were augmented by audacious scenic designs and special effects.

I like feeling overwhelmed in the theater. It happened a lot last year, and I can already sense overt signs of being overwhelmed in '17.

I reviewed well over a hundred shows for the Hartford Courant in 2016. You could say that each had its moments. Here's a look at 10.

The Tap Dance From 'Anything Goes'

Daniel Goldstein's production of this Cole Porter classic, for Goodspeed Musicals, had a lot going for it. But the spectacular tap dance at the end of the first act, led by Rashidra Scott, just kept going and going and going, until the audience was as exhausted and exhilarated as the cast's frenetic feet.

Anastasia Joan Marcus

The Train Trip From 'Anastasia'

The world premiere in May of Hartford Stage's latest Broadway-bound musical, set to begin performances this March at New York's Broadhurst Theatre, relied on giant projection screens for many of its special effects. The journey of the show's titular possibly-a-princess heroine from St. Petersburg to Paris had grand video backdrops, but also transformed various set pieces that were already on the stage into a thundering steam train.

Lewiston T. Charles Erickson

The Mother's Voice From 'Lewiston'

Playwright Sam Hunter took a huge risk by ending this new work with a long, disembodied monologue delivered by a deceased character who wasn't portrayed onstage. The words came from a cassette tape toted about by the character's daughter. Thepremiere production of "Lewiston" at Long Wharf Theatre in April was also notable for some convincingly fizzled-out fireworks.

The Moors Joan Marcus

The Murder In 'The Moors'

You could feel it coming for many country miles away, so when the sensational slaying in Jen Silverman's feminist gothic horror show finally did come, it had to be outrageous. As staged at Yale Rep by Jackson Gay, it was. Buckets of blood also drenched the stage in the Yale Rep production of Sarah Ruhl's "Scenes from Court Life" in October.

The Piano Lesson T. Charles Erickson

The Spirit Of August Wilson

When I interviewed the great August Wilson in 2005, my first question to him was this: Since most of his plays deal with supernatural elements, why do directors and designers invariably stage them in hyper-realistic settings? The playwright told me he'd always wondered that himself. This year, Hartford Stage showed us the virtue of realism by staging "The Piano Lesson" in a large,multi-room, two-story set, while just a few weeks later the Yale Rep used an airy, angular, expressionistic style for Wilson's "Seven Guitars." Both worked wonderfully. (An expansive full-house setting also served the Hartford Stage/Long Wharf co-production of Emily Mann's "Having Our Say.")

The Bedroom In 'Burning Desire'

The head of the devil incarnate (Lou Diamond Philips, who also wrote the play) popped up in the middle of a bed, moments after a couple had just done some lovemaking in it. Clever bits like that distinguished this old-fashioned relationship comedy with a forked-tailed twist.

Relativity Lanny Nagler

Richard Dreyfuss Plays With A Drinking Bird Toy

The fine film actor had enough stage experience to find delicate little moments in his portrayal of Albert Einstein in Mark St. Germain's new play "Relativity," which sold out its entire run at TheaterWorks in the fall. Dreyfuss' amusement at the bird-headed glass-tubed toy on his desk was an example of how he and St. Germain were able to condense cosmic concepts into human-sized expressions of wonderment.

Succour on This

"Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour" is a well-known novel in Scotland, but hard to find here. That means audiences were unprepared for the verbal and physical onslaught of the stage adaptation of the book, which had its U.S. premiere at the International Festival of Arts & Ideas in June. The bits we have been told to expect — choral renditions of Electric Light Orchestra pop hits — were heavenly.

The Hole In Norm's Body In 'Meteor Shower'

Some of the one-liners in this abstract metaphysical comedy by Steve Martin hit their mark. Others flew over heads or under salaciously spread legs. But this world premiere production's biggest visual joke — when Norm (Patrick Breen) wandered onstage with a meteor having burned a round hole through his stomach — was a cannon-sized bull's-eye. Another great fiery stage effect of 2016: the top of Dianne Wiest's umbrella shooting off sparks in "Happy Days" at the Yale Repertory Theatre.

Love Letters T. Charles Erickson

Lots Of Love Letters

There were two separate star-studded stagings of A.R. Gurney's sparse script-in-hand, two-chairs-and-a-table drama "Love Letters." One was at The Bushnell, that starred Ryan O'Neal and Ali McGraw from the film "Love Story." The better one — the one where you felt the actors had really read and absorbed the play beforehand — was at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, and starred Brian Dennehy and a riveting Mia Farrow.

Kinky Boots Joan Marcus

Top Tours

"Kinky Boots." The entrancing Lola returned to Connecticut, twice. The tour had the same energy and powerful messages of empowerment it had when visiting Hartford (with a different cast) in 2015.

"If/Then." A sensitive, intimate show that deserved to live longer on Broadway earned a chance to tour and made the most of it, enlisting Anthony Rapp and Jackie Butler from the New York cast.

"Matilda." The uproarious adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel, by playwright Dennis Kelly and songwriter Tim Minchin, was just as crazed as it was on Broadway.