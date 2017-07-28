Island Love: Caribbean Festival, Lawn Party In Hartford

A bit of island spirit breezes through Hartford the first week of August with two separate events celebrating Caribbean culture, food, live music and dance.

Up first is the Art after Dark Caribbean Lawn Party outside the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. To get you dancing will be the De 4 Ahwee & Company Steel Band, and there will be complimentary food, art activities and museum tours. Tickets are are $10, $5 for members. A screening of the film "Hidden Figures" follows in the Aetna Theater. thewadsworth.org

Next, on Saturday, Aug. 5, the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza will be filled with island rhythms and the smells of favorite Caribbean dishes such as jerk chicken, curry goat and empanadas from 1 to 9 p.m. for the free Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival. Entertainment includes musicians from as far away as Jamaica and Barbados, and the plaza will burst with different colorful costumes during the Carnival Parade and various dance performances. For the kids, there will be activities such as open mic competitions, jewelry making, folk dancing, and face painting. riverfront.org.