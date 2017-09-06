FAKENEWS Improv: Sea Tea Teams With Journalists For Benefit

Hartford Stage has been doing Shakespeare plays since the theater was founded over half a century ago. In recent years, it has reliably done a Shakespeare script every season since 2010 — just before Darko Tresnjak became artistic director.

This is only the second-and-a-half time in those seven seasons, however, that the Shakespeare play was the season-opener. (The "half" is for 2013, when "Macbeth" was done in repertory with Marivaux's "La Dispute.") There are nine other instances in Hartford Stage's 53-year history when Shakespeare led off the season, including the theater's very first show in 1963, a production of "Othello."

This year the Elizabethan treat is "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Hartford Stage has presented the fantastical romantic comedy twice before. In 1988 it was directed by Mark Lamos, and in 2008 by Lisa Peterson. Tresnjak's vision features a set by Alexander Dodge ("A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Anastasia"), costumes by Tresnjak's husband Joshua Pearson ("La Dispute," "Private Lives") and an original score by Alexander Sovronsky ("The Comedy of Errors").

The cast includes Scarlett Strallen as Hippolyta/Titania, Esau Pritchett as Theseus/Oberon, Damian Jermaine Thompson as Demetrius, Tom Peckinka as Lysander, Jenny Leona as Hermia, Fedna Laure Jacquet as Helena, Will Apicella as Puck and — as the Rude Mechanicals who stage a rousing "Pyramus and Thisbe" at the play's end — John Lavelle, Robert Hannon Davis, Louis Tucci, Matthew Macca and Brent Bateman.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" plays Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Wednesday matinee on Sept. 20, 2 p.m. Saturday matinees on Sept. 16 and 30 and Oct. 7, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening shows on Sept. 10 and 24. Tickets are $25 to $90. 860-527-5151 and hartfordstage.org.

Making Fake News For A Real Good Cause

A host of Connecticut media notables, including a number of current and former Hartford Courant writers, are making a little news with a benefit event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford.

"The Adorable Care Act: An Evening of Improvised #FAKENEWS" is billed as featuring (in alphabetical order) "the journalistic talents of Sasha Allen, Susan Campbell, Renee DiNino, Bob Englehart, Maryellen Fillo, Dan Haar, Duby McDowell, Colin McEnroe, Frank Rizzo and Diane Smith." The assembled talents range from TV and radio hosting to hard news, political cartooning and theater criticism.

If you have any worries about how the wordsmiths might behave live on stage, rest assured that the evening is bolstered by the seasoned improvisers of Hartford's own comedy troupe Sea Tea Improv.

"The Adorable Care Act" is a benefit for longtime Mark Twain House & Museum employee Joel Bulger, who is fighting cancer. Besides the Sept. 13 event, a Go Fund Me page has been set up at gofundme.com/joelbulgercancerfund to help Bulger with his medical and other expenses.

Tickets are $25. There is a reception following the performance featuring hors d'oeuvres from Salute, live music from The Rude Mechanicals and cash bar. 860-247-0998, marktwainhouse.org or here.

Marilyn Sings

"With Love, Marilyn," a one-woman cabaret show about Marilyn Monroe, has the cinema icon singing songs made famous in her films. These include "I Wanna Be Loved By You" from "Some Like It Hot," the "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" hit "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and the Cole Porter standard "My Heart Belongs to Daddy" (which Monroe sang in her last musical comedy film, "Let's Make Love" in 1960).

The Klein Erin Sullivan is Marilyn Monroe in the cabaret show “With Love, Marilyn” Sept. 9 at the Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport. Erin Sullivan is Marilyn Monroe in the cabaret show “With Love, Marilyn” Sept. 9 at the Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport. (The Klein)

The star of "With Love, Marilyn," Erin Sullivan, previously played Monroe in a 2015 New Mexico production of the Mark Medoff play "Marilee & Baby Lamb: The Assassination of an American Goddess."

"With Love, Marilyn" plays for one night only, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Klein Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets are $20 to $44. theklein.org.

Mad Puppets

It was in Connecticut that the potty-mouthed puppets of "Avenue Q" first voiced their furious furry feelings about modern society. The show was workshopped at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford 15 years ago. It ran for six years on Broadway, then moved off-Broadway where it is still playing at New World Stages on West 50th Street. There have been numerous national and international tours. This year foreign-language productions, with local cultural references, are happening in Portugal and Germany. There's even an expurgated version designed for school productions. The performance rights for "Avenue Q" have been available to small and regional theaters for years now, but there aren't as many productions as you'd hope, mostly due to the cost of creating (or leasing) the puppets.

The audacious for-adults-only "Sesame Street"-skewering social satire is at Playhouse on Park Sept. 13 through Oct. 8. The show is directed by Hartt School alum Kyle Brand, who previously directed "Altar Boyz" at Playhouse on Park" and as an actor has appeared in "A Christmas Carol" at Hartford Stage and in the Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists.

Among the seven performers are E.J. Zimerman, who appeared in a national tour of "Avenue Q," and Playhouse on Park regulars Ashley Brooke and Peej Mele, both of whom appeared in last year's production of "[title of show]."

Playhouse on Park recommends that "Avenue Q" is "not appropriate for young children. Puppets reference sex, drinking, surfing the web for porn, and other emotionally scarring content."

Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an added matinee Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $50, $22.50 for the Sept. 26 matinee and $17.50 for preview performances Sept. 13 and 14. 860-523-5900, playhouseonpark.org.