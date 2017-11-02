A Stage Checklist: 'Imaginary Invalid,' Dorrance Dance, 'Charter Boys'

The second-ever production at Quinnipiac University's Theatre Arts Center is the 17th-century French playwright Moliere's timely medical-care comedy "The Imaginary Invalid."

One of the best-known Moliere translators was Richard Wilbur, who died just last month, but he specialized in verse dramas, and this one is written in prose. Director Drew Scott is using a snappy translation by Albert Bermel, who has translated all Moliere's prose plays. In the Afterword to his 1997 collection "A Dozen French Farces, Medieval to Modern" Bermel says "The Imaginary Invalid" "scathes physicians who believe in rigidified systems, but is even less merciful toward the gullible patient."

"The Imaginary Invalid" is performed Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9 to 11, at the Theatre Arts Center, on the Quinnipiac University campus at 515 Sherman Ave., Hamden. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at both 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for students and seniors. 203-582-8652, theater.QU.edu.

Doubling Down

Dorrance Dance’s new percussive piece “ETM: Double Down” involves the performers activating “electronic tap boards” with their feet while they dance, so that they create not just the dance but the rhythm sounds they’re dancing to.

The piece was created by choreographer Michelle Dorrance and company member Nicholas Van Young. ETM (which stands for Electronic Tap Music) is performed 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs. $25-$35, $15 for students and children. 860-486-4226 and jorgensen.uconn.edu.

TV Detective Hijinks In Hartford

"The Charter Boys: Hartford's Most Watched '90s Crime Drama" is a live staging of two episodes of a fictitious TV detective show set in Connecticut. In the pilot episode, ostensibly from 1992, the show's action heroes search for the missing Connecticut state charter. In the series finale, which allegedly aired eight years later, at the end of the decade, they're apparently still looking for the thing.

"The Charter Boys: Hartford's Most Watched '90s Crime Drama" is the improv comedy creation of Matt J. Saccullo, who wrote and directed the show and even shot a fake commercial for the series that you can find on YouTube. There are four performances: Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 2 pm. at Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St., Hartford. Tickets are $12.