'Grace Notes' At Yale; Twin Impersonators; And Chis D'Elia

A few weeks before the Yale Repertory Theatre season begins in earnest, the Rep's "No Boundaries" performance series brings in Carrie Mae Weems' cutting-edge, current-events multi-media performance "Grace Notes: Reflections for Now."

The show, which blends theater, dance, music, poetry, photography, spoken word and visual effects, was inspired by events following the Emmanuel AME Church slayings in South Carolina last year. Weems' photography has been seen in museums around the world, including the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford.

"Grace Notes," which premiered just three months ago at the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, S.C., has just two performances in Connecticut: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10 at the Yale University Theatre, 222 York St., New Haven. Tickets are $50-$70; $25 for students. 203-432-1234, yalerep.org.

'New Production of "Old Times'

The revered Actors Studio, founded in the 1940s and still going strong, is presenting its summer workshop production of Harold Pinter's "Old Times" at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road.

The show is scheduled for a New York run later this month. Chris Stack, Beth Manspeizer and Sayra Player star in the elusive drama about romance, memory and shifting personalities. Tickets are $40. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eddie Edwards As Cher Courtesy of the Edwards Twins Impersonator Eddie Edwards as Cher. Impersonator Eddie Edwards as Cher. (Courtesy of the Edwards Twins)

Cher, Elton, Bette, Barbra, Eddie And Anthony

"An Evening With Cher, Elton, Midler and Streisand Hosted by the Edwards Twins" deserves its long-winded title.

Identical twins Eddie and Anthony Edwards look like each other, but they can also make themselves look like a horde of celebrities. Eddie alone apparently has a repertoire of more than 75 impersonations.

They bring some of their best to Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, for two shows: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $50. 203-757-4676, sevenangelstheatre.org.

Chris D'Elia Ethan Miller/Getty Images Chris D’Elia will be at SCSU. Chris D’Elia will be at SCSU. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chris D'Elia

Scraggly-bearded comedian and sitcom actor Chris D'Elia (he was Alex on "Whitney" and Danny on "Undateable, both on NBC) also has a hit "Ten Minute Podcast" series and a couple of TV comedy specials to his name.

His snarky wit is especially popular on college campuses, and he'll be at Southern Connecticut State University's Lyman Center, 501 Crescent St., New Haven, for an 8 p.m. show Friday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $25 and $30, with discounts for SCSU faculty and staff. 203-392-6154 and tickets.southernct.edu.