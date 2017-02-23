'Sound Of Music' At Palace Theater

Connecticut has a special ear for "The Sound of Music." The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical — about a nun/nanny, the adorable kids she cares for and the gruff captain with a heart, all running from the Nazis — had its premiere at the Shubert in New Haven in 1959.

The show hasn't had a Broadway revival since 1998 but has had several national tours (including one starring Marie Osmond that played the Shubert in 1995). The current tour has been out there since the autumn of 2015 but hasn't hit Connecticut until now. It's directed by Jack O'Brien, and recently brought on a new actress to star as Maria: Charlotte Maltby, the daughter of famed Broadway lyricist and director Richard Maltby Jr.

"The Sound of Music" livens up the hills of Connecticut March 7 to 12 at the Palace Theatre, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $64.50-$94.50. Information: palacetheaterct.org