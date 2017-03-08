'Smart People' At Long Wharf; 'Harriet Tubman' At Bushnell

'Smart People," Lydia Diamond's drama about psychology and academia had its premiere nearly three years ago at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company, just a few miles from the Harvard campus where this fiery intellectual drama is set.

The debate in "Smart People" about racism in contemporary society remains timely. The play has become a regional theater hit and had a New York production last year.

The Long Wharf Theatre is doing the play March 15 through April 9 in its intimate Stage II space, a good location for the sparks to fly from the short punchy scenes in Diamond's confrontational conversation. Desdemona Chiang directs, and the cast includes Ka-Ling Cheung, Tiffany Nichole Greene, Sullivan Jones and Peter O'Connor.

Tiffany Nichole Greene appears in "Smart People" at Long Wharf Stage II March 15 through April 9.

Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. on March 9 and 26; with added 2 p.m. Wednesday matinees on March 29 and April 5 and 7 p.m. $34.50 to $89.50. 203-787-4282 and longwharf.org

Spring Has Sprung

The musical "Spring Awakening" turned Duncan Sheik from a dark pop singer-songwriter into a dark pop musical theater composer. The show was quickly embraced by college theaters because of its frenzied coming-of-age themes. The musical is based on a landmark 1906 play by Frank Wedekind about German teens exploring their sexual urges.

The Bridgeport Theatre Company has assembled a fierce young cast for its staging of "Spring Awakening" March 10 through April 2 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. The show is directed by Julie Bell Petrak and features Eric Regan (from BTC's "The Great Gatsby") as Melchior, and Madeleine Tommins as Wendla.

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 5 p.m. $28 to $33. 203-576-1636, dtcab.com.

In The Spirit Of Harriet Tubman

The phrase "underground railroad" has been reinvigorated due to the Trump administration's immigration policies. A children's theater piece at The Bushnell 10 a.m. March 9, aimed at grades 3 to 6, will show where that expression came from.

"Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad" is described as "a classic tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of her people from the bonds of slavery." It's a musical, with book and lyrics by Douglas Jones and music by Ron Barnett, produced by the Virginia-based company Theatre IV. For details, contact the Bushnell at 860-987-5900, bushnell.org.