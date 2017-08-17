Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco At Mohegan

Originally from the midwest, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco moved to Los Angeles a couple of decades ago when he was in his 20s. His big break turned out to be a slot on Vince Vaughn's 2006 Wild West Comedy Show tour and subsequent 2008 documentary film.

Since 2009 Maniscalco has unleashed his incredulous social observations with a series of comedy specials that includes "What's Wrong With People?," "Aren't You Embarrassed?" and "Why Would You Do That?"

You can hear his voice in cinemas this month as Johnny in "Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature." He has a memoir in the works, while continuing to question the mental state of the world at large in his stand-up tours.

Sebastian Maniscalco performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. Tickets start at $128. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com