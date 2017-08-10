'Romeo And Juliet' At Edgerton Park

The Elm Shakespeare Company underwent the biggest change in its more than 20-year history last summer, when its founder James Andreassi passed on the artistic director reins to Rebecca Goodheart. She chose to serve as more of a producer than a director as she acclimated herself to the company. The first production of the new regime, a year ago, was "A Midsummer Night's Dream," directed by the renowned Tina Packer of Shakespeare & Co.

This year ElmShakes is doing "Romeo and Juliet." The director is longtime company member Raphael Massie (who played Bottom last summer), and Andreassi will return to the fold to play Friar Laurence.

Also in the cast: Steven Johnson as Romeo, Courtney Jamison as Juliet (both pictured here); James Udom as Mercutio; and Gracy Brown as Nurse. There's some cross-gender casting in the roles of Tybalt (Claire Warden), Gregory (Cassandra DeMarco) and Prince Escalus (Tamika Pettway).

"Romeo and Juliet" runs outdoors in Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff St., New Haven, Aug. 17 through Sept. 3. Admission is free, though donations are requested. 203-954-7408, elmshakespeare.org.