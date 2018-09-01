Roger Kabler Bringing Robin Williams Tribute To Bobby V's

Roger Kabler is an accomplished actor who was a sketch performer on “The Carol Burnett Show” in 1991. He played the title role of a crazed Robert DeNiro impersonator in the 2002 film “Who the Hell is Bobby Roos?” In his live act, Kabler was known for his impression of Peter Falk, old Marlon Brando and his mash-up of Michael Jackson in “Thriller” and John Hurt in “The Elephant Man.” You may also recall him as “The Zima Guy” in mid-‘90s TV ads for the clear malt liquor.

Kabler’s current character is none other than Robin Williams. He’s been impersonating him for decades, and has now created the show “Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience.” He brings the experience to Bobby V’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, for a single show Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The opening act is another seasoned stand-up performer, Bill Kirchenbauer, who played Coach Lubbock in the sitcoms “Growing Pains” and “Just the Ten of Us.” Tickets are $29.50. The club specifies that patrons “must be 18+ to laugh; 21+ to drink.” 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.