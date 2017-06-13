Unwind Thursday Evenings At The Riverfront Happy Hour

Adele on the loudspeaker and the smell of roasting peanuts heralded the second installment of Thursday Nights on the Plaza, a summer-long series put on by Riverfront Recapture each week at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

Ties were loosened and cold ones were cracked as many workers from downtown offices leaving work obliged Riverfront Recapture's entreaty to "turn rush hour into happy hour." Beer and wine were served from 4 to 8 p.m., last Thursday and the sluggish stream of traffic inching along I-91 below the plaza lent an extra sweetness to the gathering.

Organizers had to scramble when one anticipated food truck failed to show, said Josh Urrutia, Riverfront Recapture's director of events. But Paul Caraballo's roasted peanuts stand, New York Nuts, filled in to popular effect.

A Hartford resident, Caraballo said he enjoys "supporting [his] city and the events that they throw."

Riverfront Recapture, a non-profit dedicated to revitalizing parts of the city along the Connecticut River, has had success in bringing residents back to an area that was long avoided. The previous night, nearly 150 people attended a free yoga session on the plaza, Urrutia said.

"Riverfront Recapture does a really great job of putting on cool events," said Jessica Inacio. "I was here at yoga yesterday, and I love supporting the city and seeing good things happening in the city."

"We enjoy the atmosphere," said Angelica Smith. "There's not trash everywhere, and we can enjoy the water. We sit down by the pillars, and it's relaxing."

Thursday Nights on the Plaza will continue every Thursday until the end of the summer.